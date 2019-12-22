1. Kansas (9-2) did not play. Next: at Stanford, Sunday.
2. Gonzaga (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. Detroit, Monday, Dec. 30.
3. Louisville (11-1) did not play. Next: at No. 6 Kentucky, Saturday.
4. Duke (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Brown, Saturday.
5. Ohio State (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 25 West Virginia, Sunday.
6. Kentucky (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Louisville, Saturday.
7. Maryland (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Bryant, Sunday.
8. Oregon (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama State, Sunday.
9. Virginia (9-2) lost to South Carolina 70-59. Next: vs. Navy, Sunday.
10. Baylor (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Jackson State, Monday, Dec. 30.
11. Memphis (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. New Orleans, Monday.
12. Auburn (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. Lipscomb, Sunday.
13. Dayton (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Grambling State, Monday.
14. Michigan (9-3) did not play. Next: vs. UMass Lowell, Sunday.
15. Michigan State (9-3) did not play. Next: vs. Western Michigan, Sunday.
16. Arizona (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona State, Saturday, Jan. 4.
17. Butler (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday.
18. Villanova (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Xavier, Monday, Dec. 30.
19. Florida State (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. North Alabama, Saturday.
20. San Diego State (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. Cal Poly, Saturday.
21. Tennessee (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Saturday.
22. Washington (9-2) beat Ball State 85-64. Next: vs. UTEP or Hawaii, Monday.
23. Penn State (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Cornell, Sunday.
24. Texas Tech (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. Cal State Bakersfield, Sunday.
25. West Virginia (10-1) did not play. Next: at No. 5 Ohio State, Sunday.
