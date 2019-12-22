Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top 25 Fared

December 22, 2019 11:24 pm
 
1 min read
      
Sunday

1. Kansas (9-2) did not play. Next: at Stanford, Sunday.

2. Gonzaga (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. Detroit, Monday, Dec. 30.

3. Louisville (11-1) did not play. Next: at No. 6 Kentucky, Saturday.

4. Duke (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Brown, Saturday.

Advertisement

5. Ohio State (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 25 West Virginia, Sunday.

6. Kentucky (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Louisville, Saturday.

7. Maryland (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Bryant, Sunday.

8. Oregon (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama State, Sunday.

9. Virginia (9-2) lost to South Carolina 70-59. Next: vs. Navy, Sunday.

10. Baylor (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Jackson State, Monday, Dec. 30.

11. Memphis (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. New Orleans, Monday.

12. Auburn (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. Lipscomb, Sunday.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

13. Dayton (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Grambling State, Monday.

14. Michigan (9-3) did not play. Next: vs. UMass Lowell, Sunday.

15. Michigan State (9-3) did not play. Next: vs. Western Michigan, Sunday.

16. Arizona (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona State, Saturday, Jan. 4.

17. Butler (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday.

18. Villanova (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Xavier, Monday, Dec. 30.

19. Florida State (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. North Alabama, Saturday.

20. San Diego State (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. Cal Poly, Saturday.

21. Tennessee (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Saturday.

22. Washington (9-2) beat Ball State 85-64. Next: vs. UTEP or Hawaii, Monday.

23. Penn State (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Cornell, Sunday.

24. Texas Tech (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. Cal State Bakersfield, Sunday.

25. West Virginia (10-1) did not play. Next: at No. 5 Ohio State, Sunday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

JCS hold Change of Responsibility ceremony

Today in History

2006: Former President Gerald Ford dies at age 93