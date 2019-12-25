Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top 25 Fared

December 25, 2019 10:53 pm
 
1 min read
      
Wednesday

1. Gonzaga (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. Detroit, Monday.

2. Ohio State (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 West Virginia, Sunday.

3. Louisville (11-1) did not play. Next: at No. 19 Kentucky, Saturday.

4. Duke (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Brown, Saturday.

Advertisement

5. Kansas (9-2) did not play. Next: at Stanford, Sunday.

6. Oregon (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama State, Sunday.

7. Baylor (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Jackson State, Monday.

8. Auburn (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. Lipscomb, Sunday.

9. Memphis (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. New Orleans, Saturday.

10. Villanova (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Xavier, Monday.

11. Michigan (9-3) did not play. Next: vs. UMass Lowell, Sunday.

12. Butler (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

13. Maryland (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Bryant, Sunday.

14. Michigan State (9-3) did not play. Next: vs. Western Michigan, Sunday.

15. San Diego State (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Cal Poly, Saturday.

16. Virginia (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Navy, Sunday.

17. Florida State (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. North Alabama, Saturday.

18. Dayton (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. North Florida, Monday.

19. Kentucky (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Louisville, Saturday.

20. Penn State (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Cornell, Sunday.

21. Washington (10-3) lost to Houston 75-71. Next: vs. UCLA, Thursday, Jan. 2.

22. West Virginia (10-1) did not play. Next: at No. 2 Ohio State, Sunday.

23. Texas Tech (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. Cal State Bakersfield, Sunday.

24. Arizona (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona State, Saturday, Jan. 4.

25. Iowa (9-3) did not play. Next: vs. Kennesaw State, Sunday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KY Air National Guard crew builds fire during training

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth after orbiting the moon