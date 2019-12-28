Listen Live Sports

...

Top 25 Fared

December 28, 2019 4:11 pm
 
1 min read
      
Saturday

1. Gonzaga (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. Detroit, Monday.

2. Ohio State (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 West Virginia, Sunday.

3. Louisville (11-1) at No. 19 Kentucky. Next: vs. No. 17 Florida State, Saturday.

4. Duke (11-1) beat Brown 75-50. Next: vs. Boston College, Tuesday.

5. Kansas (9-2) did not play. Next: at Stanford, Sunday.

6. Oregon (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama State, Sunday.

7. Baylor (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Jackson State, Monday.

8. Auburn (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. Lipscomb, Sunday.

9. Memphis (11-1) beat New Orleans 97-55. Next: vs. Tulane, Monday.

10. Villanova (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Xavier, Monday.

11. Michigan (9-3) did not play. Next: vs. UMass Lowell, Sunday.

12. Butler (11-1) vs. Louisiana-Monroe. Next: at St. John’s, Tuesday.

13. Maryland (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Bryant, Sunday.

14. Michigan State (9-3) did not play. Next: vs. Western Michigan, Sunday.

15. San Diego State (12-0) vs. Cal Poly. Next: vs. Fresno State, Wednesday.

16. Virginia (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Navy, Sunday.

17. Florida State (11-2) beat North Alabama 88-71. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Tuesday.

18. Dayton (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. North Florida, Monday.

19. Kentucky (8-3) vs. No. 3 Louisville. Next: vs. Missouri, Saturday.

20. Penn State (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Cornell, Sunday.

21. Washington (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. UCLA, Thursday.

22. West Virginia (10-1) did not play. Next: at No. 2 Ohio State, Sunday.

23. Texas Tech (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. Cal State Bakersfield, Sunday.

24. Arizona (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona State, Saturday.

25. Iowa (9-3) did not play. Next: vs. Kennesaw State, Sunday.

