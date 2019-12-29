Listen Live Sports

Top 25 Fared

December 29, 2019 10:11 pm
 
1. Gonzaga (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. Detroit, Monday.

2. Ohio State (11-2) lost to No. 22 West Virginia 67-59. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Friday.

3. Louisville (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 17 Florida State, Saturday.

4. Duke (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Boston College, Tuesday.

5. Kansas (10-2) beat Stanford 72-56. Next: vs. No. 22 West Virginia, Saturday.

6. Oregon (11-2) beat Alabama State 98-59. Next: at Colorado, Thursday.

7. Baylor (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Jackson State, Monday.

8. Auburn (12-0) beat Lipscomb 86-59. Next: at Mississippi State, Saturday.

9. Memphis (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Tulane, Monday.

10. Villanova (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Xavier, Monday.

11. Michigan (10-3) beat UMass Lowell 86-60. Next: at No. 14 Michigan State, Sunday.

12. Butler (12-1) did not play. Next: at St. John’s, Tuesday.

13. Maryland (11-2) beat Bryant 84-70. Next: vs. Indiana, Saturday.

14. Michigan State (10-3) beat Western Michigan 95-62. Next: vs. Illinois, Thursday.

15. San Diego State (13-0) did not play. Next: vs. Fresno State, Wednesday.

16. Virginia (10-2) beat Navy 65-56. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Saturday.

17. Florida State (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Tuesday.

18. Dayton (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. North Florida, Monday.

19. Kentucky (9-3) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Saturday.

20. Penn State (11-2) beat Cornell 90-59. Next: vs. No. 25 Iowa, Saturday.

21. Washington (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. UCLA, Thursday.

22. West Virginia (11-1) beat No. 2 Ohio State 67-59. Next: at No. 5 Kansas, Saturday.

23. Texas Tech (9-3) beat Cal State Bakersfield 73-58. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Saturday.

24. Arizona (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona State, Saturday.

25. Iowa (10-3) beat Kennesaw State 93-51. Next: at No. 20 Penn State, Saturday.

