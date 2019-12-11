Listen Live Sports

Top 25 Schedule

December 11, 2019 5:04 pm
 
All Times EST
Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Game

No. 24 Colorado at Colorado State, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 Louisville vs. Eastern Kentucky, Noon

No. 2 Kansas vs. UMKC at the Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo., 5 p.m.

No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 10 Oregon, Noon

No. 6 Gonzaga at No. 15 Arizona, 10 p.m.

No. 8 Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech, 5 p.m.

No. 12 Auburn vs. Saint Louis at Legacy Arena at the BJCC, Birmingham, Ala., 4 p.m.

No. 13 Memphis at No. 19 Tennessee, 3 p.m.

No. 14 Dayton vs. Drake, 7 p.m.

No. 16 Michigan State vs. Oakland at Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Noon

No. 18 Butler vs. Southern, Noon

No. 20 Villanova vs. Delaware at the Prudential Center, Newark, N.J., 2 p.m.

No. 22 Seton Hall at Rutgers, 4 p.m.

No. 23 Xavier at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 3 Ohio State at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

No. 17 North Carolina vs. Wofford at Carmichael Arena, Chapel Hill, N.C., 4 p.m.

