The Associated Press
 
Top 25 Schedule

December 19, 2019 1:59 pm
 
1 min read
      
All Times EST
Thursday’s Games

No. 4 Duke vs. Wofford, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Maryland at Seton Halll, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Auburn vs. N.C. State, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Game

No. 23 Penn State vs. CCSU, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 18 Villanova at Wells Fargo Center, Noon

No. 2 Gonzaga vs. Eastern Washington, 5 p.m.

No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Kentucky at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, 5:15 p.m.

No. 8 Oregon vs. Texas Southern, 10:30 p.m.

No. 11 Memphis vs. Jackson State, 1 p.m.

No. 12 Auburn vs. Lehigh, 6 p.m.

No. 13 Dayton vs. Colorado at the United Center, 6:30 p.m.

No. 14 Michigan vs. Presbyterian, Noon

No. 15 Michigan State vs. Eastern Michigan, 7 p.m.

No. 16 Arizona vs. St. John’s at the Chase Center, San Francisco, 10 p.m.

No. 17 Butler vs. Purdue at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 2:30 p.m.

No. 19 Florida State vs. South Florida at BB&T Center, Sunrise, Fla., Noon

No. 20 San Diego State vs. Utah at the Staples Center, 6:30 p.m.

No. 21 Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State, 1 p.m.

No. 24 Texas Tech vs. UT Rio Grande Valley, 2 p.m.

No. 25 West Virginia at Youngstown State, 1 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 9 Virginia vs. South Carolina, 3 p.m.

No. 22 Washington vs. Ball State at the Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, 9:30 p.m.

