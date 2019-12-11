Top-ranked Louisville beaten by Texas Tech 70-57

NEW YORK (AP) — Louisville became the fourth No. 1 team to lose this season, falling to Texas Tech 70-57 Tuesday night as Davide Moretti scored 18 points and hit successive 3-pointers at Madison Square Garden.

The Cardinals joined Michigan State, Kentucky and Duke as top-ranked squads to lose, three of them to unranked teams.

Louisville (9-1) easily played its worst game of the season, shooting an abysmal 34 % from the floor and leading scorer Jordan Nwora had only 14 points. Coach Chris Mack let loose his frustration in the Jimmy V Classic game in the final 90 seconds and was whistled for a technical.

Texas Tech (6-3) played without leading scorer Jahmi’us Ramsey (17.3 points) for the third straight game because of a hamstring injury, and ended a three-game losing streak. The Red Raiders lost four of their top five scorers off the team that took Virginia to overtime before losing in the NCAA championship game last season.

NO. 2 KANSAS 95, WISCONSIN-MILWAUKEE 68

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Devon Dotson had 22 points and nine assists while Udoka Azubuike added 15 points and 17 rebounds for Kansas.

Ochai Agbaji also had 22 points for the Jayhawks (8-1), who built a 40-12 lead in the first half and cruised the rest of the way to their 26th consecutive home win. It also gave them 300 for the decade, joining Gonzaga (304) as the only Division I schools to have reached the milestone before the calendar flips to January.

Darius Roy had 25 points to lead the Panthers (5-5), who actually outscored the Jayhawks most of the second half. Leading scorer Te’Jon Lucas was held to 11 points on 1-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

PENN STATE 76, NO. 4 MARYLAND 69

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State became the fifth unranked team to beat a top-5 program in this upset-filled season, getting 15 points and 11 rebounds from Mike Watkins to beat Maryland.

Lamar Stevens added 15 points and 10 rebounds, Myreon Jones scored 14, Izaiah Brockington scored 14 and Myles Dread had 12 for the Nittany Lions (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten), who led for all but 1:54.

Jalen Smith had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins (10-1, 1-1), who were trying for their first 11-0 start since 1996.

NO. 11 BAYLOR 53, NO. 18 BUTLER 52

WACO, Texas (AP) — Mark Vital blocked Kamar Baldwin’s potential go-ahead shot with 1.5 seconds left and Baylor handed Butler its first loss.

It was the second win in a row, and third this season, for Baylor (8-1) over a Top 25 team.

Butler (9-1) was the third team during the day to lose for the first time, after No. 1 Louisville and No. 4 Maryland fell. That left five undefeated Division I teams.

Baylor coach Scott Drew is a 1993 Butler graduate and faced his alma mater as a head coach for the first time.

NORTHERN IOWA 79, NO. 24 COLORADO 76

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Spencer Haldeman stole a pass and raced down the floor for a tiebreaking layup with 49 seconds remaining to send Northern Iowa over Colorado.

Northern Iowa (9-1) defeated a ranked team for the first time since topping No. 25 Wichita State 53-50 on Feb. 13, 2016. The Panthers had lost their previous seven encounters against ranked opponents.

AJ Green and Trae Berhow each had 20 points for Northern Iowa. Lucas Siewert scored a career-high 21 points for Colorado (7-2).

