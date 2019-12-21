TOWSON 86, TULANE 82, OT

TOWSON (6-6)

Fobbs 6-10 9-10 24, Betrand 5-12 6-6 18, Gibson 2-8 0-0 5, Timberlake 6-10 0-0 15, Gray 0-5 5-7 5, Tunstall 3-4 2-2 8, Sanders 4-7 1-1 9, Dottin 0-2 0-0 0, Cha.Thompson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-59 23-26 86.

TULANE (8-4)

Lawson 1-12 1-2 4, Hightower 9-15 12-15 33, Chr.Thompson 6-10 3-9 19, Thomas 7-11 0-0 19, Zhang 1-3 0-0 2, Walker 1-5 2-2 5, Days 0-1 0-0 0, McGee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 18-28 82.

Halftime_Towson 36-35. 3-Point Goals_Towson 9-31 (Timberlake 3-5, Fobbs 3-7, Betrand 2-7, Gibson 1-7, Tunstall 0-1, Gray 0-4), Tulane 14-30 (Thomas 5-6, Chr.Thompson 4-8, Hightower 3-5, Walker 1-2, Lawson 1-8, Zhang 0-1). Fouled Out_Sanders, Chr.Thompson, Walker. Rebounds_Towson 40 (Fobbs 12), Tulane 24 (Lawson 7). Assists_Towson 11 (Fobbs, Timberlake, Sanders, Dottin 2), Tulane 10 (Chr.Thompson 5). Total Fouls_Towson 22, Tulane 22.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.