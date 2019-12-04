Trail Blazers-Clippers, Box

PORTLAND (97)

Hood 2-8 0-0 4, Anthony 2-9 5-5 9, Whiteside 8-12 2-3 18, Lillard 5-15 4-5 16, McCollum 9-17 0-0 20, Little 0-3 0-0 0, Hezonja 1-3 0-0 2, Tolliver 0-0 0-0 0, Labissiere 4-6 0-0 8, Bazemore 3-6 1-2 9, Simons 5-12 0-0 11. Totals 39-91 12-15 97.

L.A. CLIPPERS (117)

Leonard 3-15 3-4 11, Harkless 0-2 0-0 0, Zubac 1-4 2-2 4, Beverley 4-5 1-2 11, George 9-14 1-2 25, Patterson 6-10 2-2 19, Harrell 11-13 4-12 26, Kabengele 1-1 0-0 3, Walton Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 2-10 0-0 4, Mann 2-5 0-0 5, Williams 4-14 1-1 9. Totals 43-94 14-25 117.

Portland 30 29 17 21— 97 L.A. Clippers 29 33 27 28—117

3-Point Goals_Portland 7-27 (Bazemore 2-3, McCollum 2-6, Lillard 2-9, Simons 1-5, Hood 0-2, Little 0-2), L.A. Clippers 17-34 (George 6-7, Patterson 5-7, Beverley 2-3, Leonard 2-5, Kabengele 1-1, Mann 1-3, Harkless 0-1, Walton Jr. 0-1, Robinson 0-2, Williams 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 49 (Whiteside 13), L.A. Clippers 49 (Leonard, Harrell 9). Assists_Portland 20 (Lillard 7), L.A. Clippers 25 (Williams 7). Total Fouls_Portland 23, L.A. Clippers 15. A_19,068 (18,997).

