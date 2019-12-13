Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Trail Blazers-Nuggets, Box

December 13, 2019 12:56 am
 
PORTLAND (99)

Bazemore 3-7 2-2 9, Anthony 8-16 2-2 20, Whiteside 15-21 2-2 33, Lillard 5-16 1-2 13, McCollum 6-11 0-1 15, Hezonja 0-1 0-0 0, Labissiere 0-2 0-0 0, Simons 4-9 1-2 9, Trent Jr. 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 41-86 8-11 99.

DENVER (114)

Barton 6-12 1-2 15, Millsap 3-7 0-0 6, Jokic 7-14 4-6 20, Murray 4-11 2-3 12, Harris 5-9 2-2 15, Craig 2-5 0-0 5, Grant 7-12 1-4 20, Plumlee 2-6 0-0 4, Porter Jr. 2-4 0-0 6, Morris 4-8 2-2 11. Totals 42-88 12-19 114.

Portland 26 27 25 21— 99
Denver 33 29 27 25—114

3-Point Goals_Portland 9-30 (McCollum 3-7, Anthony 2-5, Lillard 2-9, Whiteside 1-1, Bazemore 1-5, Simons 0-3), Denver 18-36 (Grant 5-6, Harris 3-6, Barton 2-4, Porter Jr. 2-4, Murray 2-5, Jokic 2-5, Craig 1-2, Morris 1-3, Millsap 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 35 (Whiteside 11), Denver 48 (Barton, Jokic 11). Assists_Portland 22 (Lillard 11), Denver 25 (Morris 7). Total Fouls_Portland 16, Denver 13. Technicals_Whiteside. A_18,828 (19,520).

