Trail Blazers-Suns, Box

PORTLAND (111)

Bazemore 4-10 0-0 11, Anthony 8-16 3-4 23, Whiteside 5-7 0-0 10, Lillard 9-21 6-7 27, McCollum 11-20 5-5 30, Hezonja 0-0 2-2 2, Tolliver 1-2 1-2 4, Labissiere 1-1 0-0 2, Trent Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Simons 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 40-84 17-20 111.

PHOENIX (110)

Oubre Jr. 10-21 1-1 24, Saric 6-10 4-4 17, Kaminsky 7-14 1-2 17, Rubio 4-14 1-1 10, Bridges 2-7 4-4 8, C.Johnson 5-8 0-1 13, Baynes 5-6 1-2 13, Okobo 1-5 4-4 6, Carter 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 41-90 16-19 110.

Portland 25 34 31 21—111 Phoenix 33 34 21 22—110

3-Point Goals_Portland 14-34 (Anthony 4-6, McCollum 3-7, Bazemore 3-8, Lillard 3-8, Tolliver 1-2, Trent Jr. 0-1, Simons 0-2), Phoenix 12-34 (C.Johnson 3-6, Oubre Jr. 3-7, Baynes 2-2, Kaminsky 2-5, Rubio 1-4, Saric 1-5, Okobo 0-1, Carter 0-2, Bridges 0-2). Fouled Out_Baynes. Rebounds_Portland 41 (Whiteside 14), Phoenix 44 (Rubio 11). Assists_Portland 21 (McCollum 6), Phoenix 31 (Rubio 14). Total Fouls_Portland 27, Phoenix 21. Technicals_Phoenix coach Suns (Defensive three second). A_14,193 (18,422).

