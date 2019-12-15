Listen Live Sports

Tripp scores 17 to lift Pacific over CS Northridge 79-73

December 15, 2019
 
< a min read
      

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jahlil Tripp had 17 points and eight rebounds as Pacific beat Cal State Northridge 79-73 on Sunday.

Justin Moore had 14 points for Pacific (10-3), which won its fifth straight game. Pierre Crockrell II added 12 points and eight assists. Gary Chivichyan had 12 points for the hosts.

Terrell Gomez had 29 points for the Matadors (2-10). Lance Coleman II added 14 points. Darius Brown II had 13 points.

Pacific plays UNLV on the road on Wednesday. Cal State Northridge faces San Francisco State at home next Sunday.

