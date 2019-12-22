Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tripp scores 21 to lead Pacific past Idaho St. 77-66

December 22, 2019 1:12 am
 
< a min read
      

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jahlil Tripp had 21 points and 13 rebounds as Pacific won its seventh straight game, defeating Idaho State 77-66 on Saturday night.

Amari McCray had 15 points and four assists for Pacific (12-3). Daniss Jenkins added 12 points.

Chier Maker hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points for the Bengals (3-6). Jared Stutzman added 13 points. Tarik Cool had six assists.

Pacific plays UC Irvine on the road next Saturday. Idaho State takes on Idaho at home next Saturday.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

First USCG Academy swimmer qualifies for Olympic trials

Today in History

1814: Treaty brings War of 1812 to an end