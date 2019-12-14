Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Tryon carries Portland over Evergreen State 77-55

December 14, 2019 12:24 am
 
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jacob Tryon had 10 points and 11 rebounds to lead Portland to a 77-55 win over Evergreen State on Friday night.

Isaiah White had 16 points and seven rebounds for Portland (7-3). Chase Adams added 14 points. Malcolm Porter had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists for the home team.

LaBrandon Price had 11 points for the Geoducks. Anthony Grandberry added six rebounds. Lukas Kelly had seven rebounds.

Portland takes on Florida A&M at home on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

