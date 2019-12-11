Tuesday’s College Basketball

EAST

Allegheny 82, Thiel 68

Boston College 72, Albany (NY) 51

Bryant 69, Fordham 61

Hobart 75, Union (NY) 53

Hofstra 71, Stony Brook 63

Mass.-Boston 69, Holy Cross 66, OT

Monmouth (NJ) 67, Princeton 66

Penn St. 76, Maryland 69

St. Francis Brooklyn 64, Presbyterian 63

St. John’s 82, Brown 71

Temple 108, Saint Joseph’s 61

Towson 77, UMBC 71

York (NY) 77, Old Westbury 70

SOUTH

Davidson 88, Coppin St. 52

Grambling St. 66, Louisiana-Monroe 61

McNeese St. 82, UMKC 73

Texas Tech 70, Louisville 57

The Citadel 129, Piedmont 83

UCF 79, Green Bay 66

MIDWEST

Bradley 91, Maryville (Mo.) 58

IUPUI 80, Ind.-South Bend 60

Indiana 57, UConn 54

Kansas 95, Milwaukee 68

Notre Dame 110, Detroit 71

Purdue Fort Wayne 69, Judson 33

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 53, Butler 52

UALR 86, Tennessee St. 62

FAR WEST

BYU 75, Nevada 42

Colorado St. 72, S. Dakota St. 68

N. Iowa 79, Colorado 76

New Mexico St. 72, Denver 67

EXHIBITION

Talladega 100, Carver 54

