Tuesday’s College Basketball

EAST
Babson 84, Regis (Mass.) 59
Butler 60, St. John’s 58
Jefferson 61, New Haven 55
Lake Erie 91, Thiel 55
Pitt.-Greensburg 90, Chatham 72
Providence 76, Georgetown 60
Rutgers-Newark 74, Mount St. Vincent 58
Vermont 76, George Washington 51
Wentworth 83, Norwich 54
SOUTH
Duke 88, Boston College 49
Florida St. 70, Georgia Tech 58
Miami 73, Clemson 68, OT
Millsaps 61, Covenant 41
Southern Wesleyan 78, SC-Aiken 65
Temple 62, UCF 58
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 81, Hartford 68
Bradley 80, Drake 72
Florida A&M 70, Iowa St. 68
Illinois St. 76, N. Iowa 70
Missouri St. 65, Evansville 52
Mount Vernon Nazarene 83, Oberlin 68
Walsh 92, Carnegie-Mellon 72
Wisconsin 65, Rider 37
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
Air Force 105, UC Riverside 56
CS Northridge 93, Morgan St. 82
