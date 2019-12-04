Listen Live Sports

Tuesday’s Scores

December 4, 2019 12:03 am
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Spalding 78, Annapolis Area Christian 59

First State Military, Del. 52, Tri-State Christian 44

Flint Hill School, Va. 68, Bullis 61

Good Counsel 72, Bishop Ireton, Va. 70

Hebrew Academy 57, Washington International, D.C. 51

Lanham Christian 64, Veritas Collegiate Academy, Va. 58

Maryland School for the Deaf 59, Jemicy 44

Sandy Spring Friends School 74, McLean 55

Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 83, Frederick 65

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ireton, Va. 57, Good Counsel 43

Calverton 42, Brookewood 25

Carroll Christian 41, Frederick Christian Academy 39

Elizabeth Seton 62, St. Mary’s Ryken 39

Heritage Academy 38, Broadfording Christian Academy 19

Holton Arms 46, Manassas Park, Va. 27

Maryland School for the Deaf 42, Spencerville Academy 28

Mt. Airy Christian 47, Covenant Life 36

St. Frances 97, Capitol Christian Academy 41

St. Maria Goretti 80, Martinsburg, W.Va. 50

Wilde Lake 41, Damascus 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

