Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Spalding 78, Annapolis Area Christian 59
First State Military, Del. 52, Tri-State Christian 44
Flint Hill School, Va. 68, Bullis 61
Good Counsel 72, Bishop Ireton, Va. 70
Hebrew Academy 57, Washington International, D.C. 51
Lanham Christian 64, Veritas Collegiate Academy, Va. 58
Maryland School for the Deaf 59, Jemicy 44
Sandy Spring Friends School 74, McLean 55
Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 83, Frederick 65
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ireton, Va. 57, Good Counsel 43
Calverton 42, Brookewood 25
Carroll Christian 41, Frederick Christian Academy 39
Elizabeth Seton 62, St. Mary’s Ryken 39
Heritage Academy 38, Broadfording Christian Academy 19
Holton Arms 46, Manassas Park, Va. 27
Maryland School for the Deaf 42, Spencerville Academy 28
Mt. Airy Christian 47, Covenant Life 36
St. Frances 97, Capitol Christian Academy 41
St. Maria Goretti 80, Martinsburg, W.Va. 50
Wilde Lake 41, Damascus 30
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
