Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 87, Richlands 53
Annandale 61, Lee-Springfield 47
Arcadia 51, Broadwater Academy 38
Bath County 35, Boy’s Home of Virgina 32
Bethel 68, Heritage-Newport News 60
Bland County 70, Eastern Montgomery 35
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 72, Guardian Christian 30
Bluestone 64, Central of Lunenburg 26
Cape Henry Collegiate 76, Benedictine 64
Carroll County 65, Pulaski County 55
Carver Academy 45, Colonial Heights 42
Cave Spring 72, William Byrd 52
Christiansburg 76, Giles 19
Fairfax Christian 72, Fairfax Home School 32
Falls Church 75, Heritage (Leesburg) 59
Flint Hill School 68, Bullis, Md. 61
Fluvanna 85, Spotsylvania 65
Fort Chiswell 75, Tazewell 52
Frank Cox 61, Kellam 51
Good Counsel, Md. 72, Bishop Ireton 70
Great Bridge 55, Bayside 50, OT
Green Run 55, Tallwood 36
Hampton Roads 60, Hampton Christian 32
Hayfield 79, Justice High School 34
Henrico 75, Deep Run 56
Hermitage 52, Atlee 48
Highland-Warrenton 58, The Covenant School 53
Holy Cross Regional Catholic 52, New Covenant 51
Landstown 59, Princess Anne 42
Lanham Christian, Md. 64, Veritas Collegiate Academy 58
Lee High 59, Harlan, Ky. 49
Lee-Davis 57, Maggie L. Walker GS 55
Liberty-Bealeton 60, Brentsville 43
Life Christian 78, Fork Union Prep 61
Magna Vista 60, Franklin County 51, OT
Maury 64, Deep Creek 39
McLean 71, Chantilly 68, OT
Menchville 88, Phoebus 64
Middlesboro, Ky. 78, Thomas Walker 48
Mills Godwin 56, Caroline 37
Millwood School 66, Christchurch 57
Nandua 68, Norfolk Christian School 48
Nansemond-Suffolk 65, Western Branch 63
Northampton 61, Lancaster 60
Northside 66, Hidden Valley 38
Oakton 59, Herndon 56
Orange County 76, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 47
Osbourn Park 76, W.T. Woodson 75
Parry McCluer 49, James River-Buchanan 40
Paul VI Catholic High School 81, Bishop O’Connell 52
Phelps, Ky. 57, Hurley 46
Prince Edward County 76, Randolph-Henry 67
Richmond Christian 72, Fuqua School 45
Ridgeview 57, Twin Springs 40
Roanoke Catholic 59, Carlisle 55
Roanoke Valley Christian 61, Faith Christian-Roanoke 55
Rustburg 66, Altavista 54
Rye Cove 59, Council 31
Salem-Va. Beach 71, Ocean Lakes 64
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 50, Potomac School 38
St. Annes-Belfield 81, St. John Paul the Great 76
St. Christopher’s 85, Church Hill Academy 71
Stone Bridge 81, Millbrook 60
Strasburg 57, Warren County 49
Stuart Hall 59, Temple Christian 41
T.C. Williams 55, Langley 48
TJ-Richmond 47, Manassas Park 46
Tandem Friends School 59, Fredericksburg Christian 44
Thomas Dale 53, Douglas Freeman 51
Timberlake Christian 84, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 43
Trinity Episcopal 92, Norfolk Academy 31
Turner Ashby 53, Fort Defiance 47
Varina 80, Glen Allen 74
Virginia High 71, Chilhowie 47
Walsingham Academy 74, Isle of Wight Academy 47
Washington-Lee 56, James Madison 45
Western Albemarle 56, Rockbridge County 34
Woodside 80, Gloucester 54
Woodstock Central 57, Sherando 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lafayette vs. Warhill, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 50, Pocahontas County, W.Va. 41
Altavista 57, Rustburg 40
Atlee 56, Mills Godwin 45
Bethel 47, Heritage-Newport News 36
Bishop Ireton 57, Good Counsel, Md. 43
Blacksburg 44, Radford 27
Bluestone 35, Central of Lunenburg 22
Brentsville 53, Liberty-Bealeton 35
Chilhowie 51, Fort Chiswell 44
Deep Creek 45, Maury 3
Eastern Montgomery 49, Auburn 41
Eastern View 58, East Rockingham 25
Faith Christian-Roanoke 57, Roanoke Valley Christian 35
Flint Hill School 57, Potomac School 47
Fluvanna 59, Spotsylvania 45
George Wythe-Wytheville 86, Graham 28
Giles 81, Christiansburg 31
Gloucester 56, Woodside 50
Grafton 74, Lafayette 24
Great Bridge 59, First Colonial 43
Great Bridge 59, First Colonial 43
Green Run 45, Tallwood 24
Hampton 110, Kecoughtan 13
Hampton Roads 53, Denbigh Baptist 6
Hayfield 50, Justice High School 32
Henrico 44, Douglas Freeman 31
Holton Arms, Md. 46, Manassas Park 27
James Madison 80, Washington-Lee 45
James Robinson 46, Westfield 25
John Marshall 48, Petersburg 35
Kellam 65, Frank Cox 24
Kempsville 63, Norfolk Collegiate 26
King George 40, Mountain View 21
Lake Braddock 60, Mount Vernon 35
Lee-Springfield 42, Annandale 36
Lloyd Bird 65, Huguenot 42
Lord Botetourt 66, Brookville 37
Louisa 55, Caroline 34
Maggie L. Walker GS 41, Lee-Davis 39
Magna Vista 57, Franklin County 55, OT
Martinsville 64, Heritage-Lynchburg 24
Matoaca 73, Hermitage 33
McLean 54, Chantilly 43
Menchville 99, Phoebus 12
Middleburg Academy 47, Shenandoah Valley Christian 32
Midlothian 44, Manchester 42
Monacan 62, Clover Hill 26
New Kent 52, Bruton 21
Norcom 43, Churchland 31
Norfolk Christian School 43, Nandua 14
Northside 60, Hidden Valley 45
Oakton 48, Herndon 43
Page County 46, Broadway 40
Patrick Henry-Ashland 57, Goochland 47
Paul VI Catholic High School 63, Bishop O’Connell 51
Phelps, Ky. 68, Hurley 33
PikeView, W.Va. 89, Tazewell 51
Poquoson 32, York 25
Portsmouth Christian 36, Tidewater Academy 23
Princess Anne 71, Landstown 32
Rappahannock County 60, Nelson County 47
Ridgeview 74, Twin Springs 28
Roanoke Catholic 58, Bath County 23
Rockbridge County 66, James River-Buchanan 35
Rural Retreat 60, Narrows 32
Rye Cove 39, Council 31
Salem-Va. Beach 50, Ocean Lakes 19
Seton School 47, Fredericksburg Christian 44
Sherando 53, Woodstock Central 35
Smithfield 50, Jamestown 26
South County 66, Centreville 37
Southwest Virginia Home School 52, Westover Christian 30
Spotswood 69, Wilson Memorial 39
St. Annes-Belfield 74, St. John Paul the Great 50
St. Catherine’s 61, Veritas 22
Strasburg 56, Warren County 30
Veritas Collegiate Academy 65, Norfolk Academy 34
Virginia High 54, Eastside 43
Warhill 58, Tabb 16
Warwick 53, Denbigh 6
William Monroe 56, Orange County 25
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.