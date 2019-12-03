Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 87, Richlands 53

Annandale 61, Lee-Springfield 47

Arcadia 51, Broadwater Academy 38

Advertisement

Bath County 35, Boy’s Home of Virgina 32

Bethel 68, Heritage-Newport News 60

Bland County 70, Eastern Montgomery 35

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 72, Guardian Christian 30

Bluestone 64, Central of Lunenburg 26

Cape Henry Collegiate 76, Benedictine 64

Carroll County 65, Pulaski County 55

Carver Academy 45, Colonial Heights 42

Cave Spring 72, William Byrd 52

Christiansburg 76, Giles 19

Fairfax Christian 72, Fairfax Home School 32

Falls Church 75, Heritage (Leesburg) 59

Flint Hill School 68, Bullis, Md. 61

Fluvanna 85, Spotsylvania 65

Fort Chiswell 75, Tazewell 52

Frank Cox 61, Kellam 51

Good Counsel, Md. 72, Bishop Ireton 70

Great Bridge 55, Bayside 50, OT

Green Run 55, Tallwood 36

Hampton Roads 60, Hampton Christian 32

Hayfield 79, Justice High School 34

Henrico 75, Deep Run 56

Hermitage 52, Atlee 48

Highland-Warrenton 58, The Covenant School 53

Holy Cross Regional Catholic 52, New Covenant 51

Landstown 59, Princess Anne 42

Lanham Christian, Md. 64, Veritas Collegiate Academy 58

Lee High 59, Harlan, Ky. 49

Lee-Davis 57, Maggie L. Walker GS 55

Liberty-Bealeton 60, Brentsville 43

Life Christian 78, Fork Union Prep 61

Magna Vista 60, Franklin County 51, OT

Maury 64, Deep Creek 39

McLean 71, Chantilly 68, OT

Menchville 88, Phoebus 64

Middlesboro, Ky. 78, Thomas Walker 48

Mills Godwin 56, Caroline 37

Millwood School 66, Christchurch 57

Nandua 68, Norfolk Christian School 48

Nansemond-Suffolk 65, Western Branch 63

Northampton 61, Lancaster 60

Northside 66, Hidden Valley 38

Oakton 59, Herndon 56

Orange County 76, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 47

Osbourn Park 76, W.T. Woodson 75

Parry McCluer 49, James River-Buchanan 40

Paul VI Catholic High School 81, Bishop O’Connell 52

Phelps, Ky. 57, Hurley 46

Prince Edward County 76, Randolph-Henry 67

Richmond Christian 72, Fuqua School 45

Ridgeview 57, Twin Springs 40

Roanoke Catholic 59, Carlisle 55

Roanoke Valley Christian 61, Faith Christian-Roanoke 55

Rustburg 66, Altavista 54

Rye Cove 59, Council 31

Salem-Va. Beach 71, Ocean Lakes 64

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 50, Potomac School 38

St. Annes-Belfield 81, St. John Paul the Great 76

St. Christopher’s 85, Church Hill Academy 71

Stone Bridge 81, Millbrook 60

Strasburg 57, Warren County 49

Stuart Hall 59, Temple Christian 41

T.C. Williams 55, Langley 48

TJ-Richmond 47, Manassas Park 46

Tandem Friends School 59, Fredericksburg Christian 44

Thomas Dale 53, Douglas Freeman 51

Timberlake Christian 84, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 43

Trinity Episcopal 92, Norfolk Academy 31

Turner Ashby 53, Fort Defiance 47

Varina 80, Glen Allen 74

Virginia High 71, Chilhowie 47

Walsingham Academy 74, Isle of Wight Academy 47

Washington-Lee 56, James Madison 45

Western Albemarle 56, Rockbridge County 34

Woodside 80, Gloucester 54

Woodstock Central 57, Sherando 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lafayette vs. Warhill, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 50, Pocahontas County, W.Va. 41

Altavista 57, Rustburg 40

Atlee 56, Mills Godwin 45

Bethel 47, Heritage-Newport News 36

Bishop Ireton 57, Good Counsel, Md. 43

Blacksburg 44, Radford 27

Bluestone 35, Central of Lunenburg 22

Brentsville 53, Liberty-Bealeton 35

Chilhowie 51, Fort Chiswell 44

Deep Creek 45, Maury 3

Eastern Montgomery 49, Auburn 41

Eastern View 58, East Rockingham 25

Faith Christian-Roanoke 57, Roanoke Valley Christian 35

Flint Hill School 57, Potomac School 47

Fluvanna 59, Spotsylvania 45

George Wythe-Wytheville 86, Graham 28

Giles 81, Christiansburg 31

Gloucester 56, Woodside 50

Grafton 74, Lafayette 24

Great Bridge 59, First Colonial 43

Great Bridge 59, First Colonial 43

Green Run 45, Tallwood 24

Hampton 110, Kecoughtan 13

Hampton Roads 53, Denbigh Baptist 6

Hayfield 50, Justice High School 32

Henrico 44, Douglas Freeman 31

Holton Arms, Md. 46, Manassas Park 27

James Madison 80, Washington-Lee 45

James Robinson 46, Westfield 25

John Marshall 48, Petersburg 35

Kellam 65, Frank Cox 24

Kempsville 63, Norfolk Collegiate 26

King George 40, Mountain View 21

Lake Braddock 60, Mount Vernon 35

Lee-Springfield 42, Annandale 36

Lloyd Bird 65, Huguenot 42

Lord Botetourt 66, Brookville 37

Louisa 55, Caroline 34

Maggie L. Walker GS 41, Lee-Davis 39

Magna Vista 57, Franklin County 55, OT

Martinsville 64, Heritage-Lynchburg 24

Matoaca 73, Hermitage 33

McLean 54, Chantilly 43

Menchville 99, Phoebus 12

Middleburg Academy 47, Shenandoah Valley Christian 32

Midlothian 44, Manchester 42

Monacan 62, Clover Hill 26

New Kent 52, Bruton 21

Norcom 43, Churchland 31

Norfolk Christian School 43, Nandua 14

Northside 60, Hidden Valley 45

Oakton 48, Herndon 43

Page County 46, Broadway 40

Patrick Henry-Ashland 57, Goochland 47

Paul VI Catholic High School 63, Bishop O’Connell 51

Phelps, Ky. 68, Hurley 33

PikeView, W.Va. 89, Tazewell 51

Poquoson 32, York 25

Portsmouth Christian 36, Tidewater Academy 23

Princess Anne 71, Landstown 32

Rappahannock County 60, Nelson County 47

Ridgeview 74, Twin Springs 28

Roanoke Catholic 58, Bath County 23

Rockbridge County 66, James River-Buchanan 35

Rural Retreat 60, Narrows 32

Rye Cove 39, Council 31

Salem-Va. Beach 50, Ocean Lakes 19

Seton School 47, Fredericksburg Christian 44

Sherando 53, Woodstock Central 35

Smithfield 50, Jamestown 26

South County 66, Centreville 37

Southwest Virginia Home School 52, Westover Christian 30

Spotswood 69, Wilson Memorial 39

St. Annes-Belfield 74, St. John Paul the Great 50

St. Catherine’s 61, Veritas 22

Strasburg 56, Warren County 30

Veritas Collegiate Academy 65, Norfolk Academy 34

Virginia High 54, Eastside 43

Warhill 58, Tabb 16

Warwick 53, Denbigh 6

William Monroe 56, Orange County 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.