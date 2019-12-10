Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 94, C. Milton Wright 89
Arlington Baptist 44, Harford Christian 33
Baltimore Poly 78, Benjamin Franklin High School 33
Bel Air 77, Rising Sun 52
Benjamin Franklin High School 86, Liberty 68
Bethesda 58, Poolesville 38
Brunswick 61, Clear Spring 45
Bullis 82, St. Albans, D.C. 55
Cambridge/SD 61, Crisfield 58
Carroll Christian 71, Frederick Warriors 48
Catoctin 74, Francis Scott Key 54
Chapelgate 54, Severn 53
Col. Richardson 87, Saint Michaels 15
Cumberland Valley Christian, Pa. 66, Calvary Christian 45
Damascus 69, Wheaton 51
Dematha 94, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 43
Edgewood 53, Harford Tech 48
Edmondson-Westside 89, New Era Academy 51
Elkton 56, Patterson Mill 52
Flint Hill School, Va. 57, Georgetown Prep 48
Fort Hill 85, Washington, W.Va. 72
Gaithersburg 84, Magruder 77
Glen Burnie 54, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 45
Good Counsel 69, Bishop McNamara 57
Grace Brethren Christian School 87, Kings Christian 30
Hedgesville, W.Va. 65, Silver Oak Academy 25
Heights 55, Walt Whitman 44
Heritage Academy 44, Faith Christian, W.Va. 23
Hyattsville Northwestern 79, Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 61
James M. Bennett 64, Mardela 62
Kent Island 64, North Caroline 26
La Plata 71, Patuxent 52
Manchester Valley 80, Fallston 62
Marriotts Ridge 67, South Carroll 54
McLean 82, Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 59
Montgomery Blair 64, Wootton 56
Mt. Airy Christian 69, Rosedale Baptist School 56
New Hope Academy 56, Arundel Christian 50
North Dorchester 66, Easton 65
North East 45, Bohemia Manor 43
Northwest – Mtg 79, Paint Branch 73
Oakdale 69, Linganore 60
Patterson 78, Southwestern 25
Perryville 63, North Harford 54
Pocomoke 78, Washington 51
Queen Annes County 84, Kent County 28
Richard Montgomery 79, Albert Einstein 40
Seneca Valley 83, John F. Kennedy 78
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 54, Saint James 43
South Hagerstown 70, Boonsboro 28
Springbrook 66, Watkins Mill 48
Stephen Decatur 62, Snow Hill 50
Thomas Johnson 63, Clarksburg 55
Tuscarora 58, Walkersville 56
Walter Johnson 69, Quince Orchard 64
Wicomico 87, Parkside 54
Williamsport 64, North Hagerstown 45
Winston Churchill 69, Urbana 60
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arundel 70, Takoma Academy 61
Bel Air 32, Fallston 29
Bishop McNamara 56, Good Counsel 29
Bladensburg 57, Lackey 48
Bohemia Manor 37, Edgewood 30
Boonsboro 60, South Hagerstown 41
C. H. Flowers 81, Fairmont Heights 2
Calverton 52, Grace Christian Academy 25
Cambridge/SD 63, Crisfield 42
Catoctin 51, Francis Scott Key 27
Clarksburg 65, Thomas Johnson 23
Col. Richardson 58, Saint Michaels 22
Damascus 62, Wheaton 18
Digital Harbor 40, Dunbar 27
Easton 90, North Dorchester 31
Forest Park 66, Mergenthaler 12
Frederick 56, Middletown 51
Frederick Christian Academy 57, Granite Baptist Church School 15
Frederick Douglass 81, Bowie 44
Harford Tech 47, North East 29
Havre de Grace 54, Rising Sun 40
Holy Child 44, Walt Whitman 43
Kent Island 64, North Caroline 28
Marriotts Ridge 38, South Carroll 33
Montgomery Blair 61, Wootton 51
Mt. Airy Christian 62, Rosedale Baptist School 44
National Academy Foundation 50, Academy for College and Career Exploration 15
North Harford 47, Perryville 20
Oakdale 50, Linganore 41
Paint Branch 60, Northwest – Mtg 27
Parkside 66, Wicomico 20
Patterson Mill 51, Elkton 40
Queen Annes County 67, Kent County 47
Quince Orchard 51, Walter Johnson 42
Richard Montgomery 52, Albert Einstein 48
Seneca Valley 62, John F. Kennedy 45
St. Frances 70, Pallotti 59
St. John’s Catholic Prep 54, St. Mary’s Ryken 42
Stephen Decatur 52, Snow Hill 16
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 62, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 17
Tuscarora 49, Walkersville 36
Washington 50, Pocomoke 38
Watkins Mill 36, Springbrook 31
Williamsport 49, North Hagerstown 29
Winston Churchill 59, Urbana 26
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
