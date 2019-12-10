Listen Live Sports

Tuesday’s Scores

December 10, 2019 11:46 pm
 
2 min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 94, C. Milton Wright 89

Arlington Baptist 44, Harford Christian 33

Baltimore Poly 78, Benjamin Franklin High School 33

Bel Air 77, Rising Sun 52

Benjamin Franklin High School 86, Liberty 68

Bethesda 58, Poolesville 38

Brunswick 61, Clear Spring 45

Bullis 82, St. Albans, D.C. 55

Cambridge/SD 61, Crisfield 58

Carroll Christian 71, Frederick Warriors 48

Catoctin 74, Francis Scott Key 54

Chapelgate 54, Severn 53

Col. Richardson 87, Saint Michaels 15

Cumberland Valley Christian, Pa. 66, Calvary Christian 45

Damascus 69, Wheaton 51

Dematha 94, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 43

Edgewood 53, Harford Tech 48

Edmondson-Westside 89, New Era Academy 51

Elkton 56, Patterson Mill 52

Flint Hill School, Va. 57, Georgetown Prep 48

Fort Hill 85, Washington, W.Va. 72

Gaithersburg 84, Magruder 77

Glen Burnie 54, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 45

Good Counsel 69, Bishop McNamara 57

Grace Brethren Christian School 87, Kings Christian 30

Hedgesville, W.Va. 65, Silver Oak Academy 25

Heights 55, Walt Whitman 44

Heritage Academy 44, Faith Christian, W.Va. 23

Hyattsville Northwestern 79, Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 61

James M. Bennett 64, Mardela 62

Kent Island 64, North Caroline 26

La Plata 71, Patuxent 52

Manchester Valley 80, Fallston 62

Marriotts Ridge 67, South Carroll 54

McLean 82, Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 59

Montgomery Blair 64, Wootton 56

Mt. Airy Christian 69, Rosedale Baptist School 56

New Hope Academy 56, Arundel Christian 50

North Dorchester 66, Easton 65

North East 45, Bohemia Manor 43

Northwest – Mtg 79, Paint Branch 73

Oakdale 69, Linganore 60

Patterson 78, Southwestern 25

Perryville 63, North Harford 54

Pocomoke 78, Washington 51

Queen Annes County 84, Kent County 28

Richard Montgomery 79, Albert Einstein 40

Seneca Valley 83, John F. Kennedy 78

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 54, Saint James 43

South Hagerstown 70, Boonsboro 28

Springbrook 66, Watkins Mill 48

Stephen Decatur 62, Snow Hill 50

Thomas Johnson 63, Clarksburg 55

Tuscarora 58, Walkersville 56

Walter Johnson 69, Quince Orchard 64

Wicomico 87, Parkside 54

Williamsport 64, North Hagerstown 45

Winston Churchill 69, Urbana 60

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 94, C. Milton Wright 89

Arundel 70, Takoma Academy 61

Bel Air 32, Fallston 29

Bethesda 56, Poolesville 53

Bishop McNamara 56, Good Counsel 29

Bladensburg 57, Lackey 48

Bohemia Manor 37, Edgewood 30

Boonsboro 60, South Hagerstown 41

Brunswick 54, Clear Spring 17

C. H. Flowers 81, Fairmont Heights 2

Calverton 52, Grace Christian Academy 25

Cambridge/SD 63, Crisfield 42

Carroll Christian 71, Frederick Warriors 48

Catoctin 51, Francis Scott Key 27

Clarksburg 65, Thomas Johnson 23

Col. Richardson 58, Saint Michaels 22

Cumberland Valley Christian, Pa. 66, Calvary Christian 45

Damascus 62, Wheaton 18

Dematha 94, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 43

Digital Harbor 40, Dunbar 27

Easton 90, North Dorchester 31

Forest Park 66, Mergenthaler 12

Fort Hill 85, Washington, W.Va. 72

Frederick 56, Middletown 51

Frederick Christian Academy 57, Granite Baptist Church School 15

Frederick Douglass 81, Bowie 44

Gaithersburg 84, Magruder 77

Harford Tech 47, North East 29

Havre de Grace 54, Rising Sun 40

Heritage Academy 44, Faith Christian, W.Va. 23

Holy Child 44, Walt Whitman 43

Kent Island 64, North Caroline 28

Marriotts Ridge 38, South Carroll 33

Montgomery Blair 61, Wootton 51

Mt. Airy Christian 62, Rosedale Baptist School 44

National Academy Foundation 50, Academy for College and Career Exploration 15

North Harford 47, Perryville 20

Oakdale 50, Linganore 41

Paint Branch 60, Northwest – Mtg 27

Parkside 66, Wicomico 20

Patterson Mill 51, Elkton 40

Queen Annes County 67, Kent County 47

Quince Orchard 51, Walter Johnson 42

Richard Montgomery 52, Albert Einstein 48

Seneca Valley 62, John F. Kennedy 45

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 54, Saint James 43

St. Frances 70, Pallotti 59

St. John’s Catholic Prep 54, St. Mary’s Ryken 42

Stephen Decatur 52, Snow Hill 16

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 62, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 17

Tuscarora 49, Walkersville 36

Washington 50, Pocomoke 38

Watkins Mill 36, Springbrook 31

Williamsport 49, North Hagerstown 29

Winston Churchill 59, Urbana 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

