Tuesday’s Scores

December 17, 2019 11:42 pm
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arundel Christian 68, Lanham Christian 63

Boonsboro 62, Smithsburg 59

Bowie 59, Bladensburg 46

C. H. Flowers 68, Chesapeake Math & IT South 60

Calvary Christian 61, Faith Christian, W.Va. 22

Carver Arts & Tech 60, Eastern Tech 48

Century 75, Fallston 41

Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 57, Calverton 52

Coppin Academy 53, Chapelgate 48

Crisfield 78, Stephen Decatur 53

Dematha 80, Eleanor Roosevelt 59

Easton 67, North Caroline 59

Edgewood 56, Bel Air 53

Elkton 70, North East 21

Frederick Christian Academy 70, Arlington Baptist 35

Harford Christian 54, Granite Baptist Church School 49

Havre de Grace 84, Perryville 45

High Point 73, Hyattsville Northwestern 69

Howard 74, Winters Mill 28

Kent County 82, Saint Michaels 21

Kent Island 62, Col. Richardson 45

Liberty 57, Francis Scott Key 47

Linganore 71, Thomas Johnson 44

Long Reach 70, Western STES 61

Maryland School for the Deaf 58, Mt. Airy Christian 38

Middletown 61, Brunswick 43

Mt. Hebron 69, Beth Tfiloh 43

North Hagerstown 74, South Hagerstown 66

Parkside 79, James M. Bennett 71

Pikesville 82, Perry Hall 49

Queen Annes County 90, Cambridge/SD 63

Sandy Spring Friends School 78, Hebrew Academy 54

Shalom Christian, Pa. 80, Carroll Christian 70

St. Albans, D.C. 91, Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 68

Tuscarora 60, Urbana 55

Westminster 48, Catonsville 41

Wicomico 90, KIPP College Prep, D.C. 64

Williamsport 76, Catoctin 57

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 53, Harford Tech 38

Baltimore City College 55, National Academy Foundation 17

Bel Air 49, Edgewood 10

Bladensburg 56, Bowie 42

Bohemia Manor 38, Elkton 29

C. Milton Wright 55, North Harford 35

Century 45, Fallston 38

Eastern Tech 64, Carver Arts & Tech 16

Easton 63, North Caroline 27

Friendly 67, International High School at Langley Park 6

Gerstell Academy 38, Annapolis Area Christian 32

Howard 59, Glenelg CS 30

Hyattsville Northwestern 51, High Point 38

Kent Island 65, Col. Richardson 34

Linganore 60, Thomas Johnson 24

Manchester Valley 66, South Carroll 46

Mercy 47, Loch Raven 45

Middletown 72, Brunswick 20

Mt. Airy Christian 35, Maryland School for the Deaf 29

North Hagerstown 44, South Hagerstown 25

Northwest – Mtg 39, Damascus 33

Oakdale 60, Walkersville 49

Park School 49, Rosedale Baptist School 39

Parkside 70, James M. Bennett 61

Queen Annes County 77, Cambridge/SD 29

Sandy Spring Friends School 46, Hebrew Academy 41

Smithsburg 49, Boonsboro 36

South River 47, Marriotts Ridge 37

Stephen Decatur 59, Crisfield 9

Urbana 55, Tuscarora 52

Westminster 47, Catonsville 45

Wicomico 61, KIPP College Prep, D.C. 36

Williamsport 39, Catoctin 37

Winters Mill 43, Northeast – AA 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

