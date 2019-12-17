Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arundel Christian 68, Lanham Christian 63
Boonsboro 62, Smithsburg 59
Bowie 59, Bladensburg 46
C. H. Flowers 68, Chesapeake Math & IT South 60
Calvary Christian 61, Faith Christian, W.Va. 22
Carver Arts & Tech 60, Eastern Tech 48
Century 75, Fallston 41
Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 57, Calverton 52
Coppin Academy 53, Chapelgate 48
Crisfield 78, Stephen Decatur 53
Dematha 80, Eleanor Roosevelt 59
Easton 67, North Caroline 59
Edgewood 56, Bel Air 53
Elkton 70, North East 21
Frederick Christian Academy 70, Arlington Baptist 35
Harford Christian 54, Granite Baptist Church School 49
Havre de Grace 84, Perryville 45
High Point 73, Hyattsville Northwestern 69
Howard 74, Winters Mill 28
Kent County 82, Saint Michaels 21
Kent Island 62, Col. Richardson 45
Liberty 57, Francis Scott Key 47
Linganore 71, Thomas Johnson 44
Long Reach 70, Western STES 61
Maryland School for the Deaf 58, Mt. Airy Christian 38
Middletown 61, Brunswick 43
Mt. Hebron 69, Beth Tfiloh 43
North Hagerstown 74, South Hagerstown 66
Parkside 79, James M. Bennett 71
Pikesville 82, Perry Hall 49
Queen Annes County 90, Cambridge/SD 63
Sandy Spring Friends School 78, Hebrew Academy 54
Shalom Christian, Pa. 80, Carroll Christian 70
St. Albans, D.C. 91, Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 68
Tuscarora 60, Urbana 55
Westminster 48, Catonsville 41
Wicomico 90, KIPP College Prep, D.C. 64
Williamsport 76, Catoctin 57
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 53, Harford Tech 38
Baltimore City College 55, National Academy Foundation 17
Bel Air 49, Edgewood 10
Bladensburg 56, Bowie 42
Bohemia Manor 38, Elkton 29
C. Milton Wright 55, North Harford 35
Century 45, Fallston 38
Eastern Tech 64, Carver Arts & Tech 16
Easton 63, North Caroline 27
Friendly 67, International High School at Langley Park 6
Gerstell Academy 38, Annapolis Area Christian 32
Howard 59, Glenelg CS 30
Hyattsville Northwestern 51, High Point 38
Kent Island 65, Col. Richardson 34
Linganore 60, Thomas Johnson 24
Manchester Valley 66, South Carroll 46
Mercy 47, Loch Raven 45
Middletown 72, Brunswick 20
Mt. Airy Christian 35, Maryland School for the Deaf 29
North Hagerstown 44, South Hagerstown 25
Northwest – Mtg 39, Damascus 33
Oakdale 60, Walkersville 49
Park School 49, Rosedale Baptist School 39
Parkside 70, James M. Bennett 61
Queen Annes County 77, Cambridge/SD 29
Sandy Spring Friends School 46, Hebrew Academy 41
Smithsburg 49, Boonsboro 36
South River 47, Marriotts Ridge 37
Stephen Decatur 59, Crisfield 9
Urbana 55, Tuscarora 52
Westminster 47, Catonsville 45
Wicomico 61, KIPP College Prep, D.C. 36
Williamsport 39, Catoctin 37
Winters Mill 43, Northeast – AA 36
