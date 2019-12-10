Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Promoted executive vice president/assistant general manager Brian O’Halloran to general manager.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned RHP Jose Rodriguez outright to Salt Lake (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed RHP Junior Guerra.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Washington CB Simeon Thomas four games for violating the NFLs substance abuse policy.

Advertisement

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed DL Caraun Reid. Placed DL Rodney Gunter on IR.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived CB Tevaughn Campbell.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed P Sean Smith to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Josh Smith to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with OL Pat Neufeld on a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled F Matthew Phillips from Stockton (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Fired coach Jim Montgomery. Promoted assistant coach Rick Bowness to interim head coach, Texas (AHL) coach Derek Laxdal to Dallas assistant coach and Texas assistant coach Neil Graham to head coach.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Madison Bowey to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed C Nico Hischier on IR, retroactive to Thursday. Recalled C Michael McLeod from Binghamton (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Cory Conacher to Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Returned F Shawn McBride to Norfolk (ECHL.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed D Derian Hamilton.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

DALLAS — Signed F Jesús Ferreira to a four-year contract.

D.C. UNITED — Re-signed D Frédéric Brillant to a two-year contract extension.

COLLEGE

BOSTON COLLEGE — Junior RB AJ Dillon announced he will enter the NFL draft.

GEORGIA — Named Matt Luke offensive line and associate head coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.