Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Promoted executive vice president/assistant general manager Brian O’Halloran to general manager.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned RHP Jose Rodriguez outright to Salt Lake (PCL).
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed RHP Junior Guerra.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Suspended Washington CB Simeon Thomas four games for violating the NFLs substance abuse policy.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed DL Caraun Reid. Placed DL Rodney Gunter on IR.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived CB Tevaughn Campbell.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed P Sean Smith to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Josh Smith to the practice squad.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with OL Pat Neufeld on a one-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled F Matthew Phillips from Stockton (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Fired coach Jim Montgomery. Promoted assistant coach Rick Bowness to interim head coach, Texas (AHL) coach Derek Laxdal to Dallas assistant coach and Texas assistant coach Neil Graham to head coach.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Madison Bowey to Grand Rapids (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed C Nico Hischier on IR, retroactive to Thursday. Recalled C Michael McLeod from Binghamton (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Cory Conacher to Syracuse (AHL).
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Returned F Shawn McBride to Norfolk (ECHL.
READING ROYALS — Signed D Derian Hamilton.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
DALLAS — Signed F Jesús Ferreira to a four-year contract.
D.C. UNITED — Re-signed D Frédéric Brillant to a two-year contract extension.
BOSTON COLLEGE — Junior RB AJ Dillon announced he will enter the NFL draft.
GEORGIA — Named Matt Luke offensive line and associate head coach.
