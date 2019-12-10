Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Promoted executive vice president/assistant general manager Brian O’Halloran to general manager.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned RHP Jose Rodriguez outright to Salt Lake (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed RHP Junior Guerra.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed RHP Kevin Gausman to a one-year contract. Acquired INF Zack Cozart and INF Will Wilson from the Los Angeles Angels for a player to be named or cash.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agree to terms with C Yan Gomes on a two-year contract and INF Howie Kendrick to a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Washington CB Simeon Thomas four games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed DL Caraun Reid. Placed DL Rodney Gunter on IR.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed WR Marvin Jones on injured reserve. Signed DT Frank Herron from the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived CB Tevaughn Campbell.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed P Sean Smith to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed RB Rod Smith. Waived LB Preston Brown, DT Terrell McClain and S D.J. Swearinger. Placed TE Foster Moreau on reserve/injured list. Placed CB Dylan Mabin on the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed WR Marquise Goodwin on the IR. Signed LB Joey Alfieri to the practice squad. Released WR Deontay Burnett and LB Christian Sam from the practice squad. Placed LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles on the practice squad IR.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Josh Smith to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — P laced CB simeon Thomas and RB Derrius Guice on reserve/suspended list. Activated CB Danny Johnson from the physically unable to perform list. Signed RB Josh Ferguson the practice squad. Signed RB Derrick Gore and LB Pete Robertson to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with OL Pat Neufeld on a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled F Matthew Phillips from Stockton (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Fired coach Jim Montgomery. Promoted assistant coach Rick Bowness to interim head coach, Texas (AHL) coach Derek Laxdal to Dallas assistant coach and Texas assistant coach Neil Graham to head coach.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Madison Bowey to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed C Nico Hischier on IR, retroactive to Thursday. Recalled C Michael McLeod from Binghamton (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Cory Conacher to Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Returned F Shawn McBride to Norfolk (ECHL.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed D Derian Hamilton.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

DALLAS — Signed F Jesús Ferreira to a four-year contract.

D.C. UNITED — Re-signed D Frédéric Brillant to a two-year contract extension.

LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB — Signed F Danny Musovski.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Acquired F Alan Pulido as a designated player on a transfer fee from C.D. Guadalajara.

COLLEGE

AUBURN — Named Chad Morris offensive coordinator.

BOSTON COLLEGE — Junior RB AJ Dillon announced he will enter the NFL draft.

GEORGIA — Named Matt Luke offensive line and associate head coach.

ST. CLOUD STATE — Announced plans to end its football and golf programs.

