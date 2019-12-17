Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Mike Bell bench coach.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with LHP Madison Bumgarner on a five-year contract.

CINCINNATI REDS — Named Joe Mather assistant hitting coach.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Warren Schaeffer manager for Albuquerque (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Avisaíl García on a two-year contract and with 1B/3B Ryon Healy on a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Oscar Marin pitching coach. Agreed to terms with C Luke Maile on a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with OF Socrates Brito, LHP Miguel Del Pozo, INF Phillip Evans and RHP Hector Noesi on minor league contracts.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Kwang Hyun Kim on a two-year contract.

Frontier League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Tristan Graham and RHP Jake Polancic.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed C Anzejs Pasecniks to a two-way contract. Waived G Chris Chiozza.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Denver S Kareem Jackson for the final two regular season games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DE Takk McKinley on IR. Signed DE Austin Larkin.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LB Brady Sheldon from the practice squad. Waived DE Anthony Zettel.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed LB Malcolm Smith.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed CB Alijah Holder. Placed S Kareem Jackson on the reserve/suspended list. Signed S P.J. Locke and DL Jay-Tee Tiuli to their practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed QB Matthew Stafford on IR. Signed LB Christian Sam and DT Olive Sagapolu to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Calvin Munson from New England’s practice squad. Placed LB Raekwon McMillan on IR.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Place TE Evan Engram on IR. Signed WR David Sills from the practice squad. Signed OT Nate Wozniak to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed OL Chuma Edoga and WR Jeff Smith on IR. Signed WR Keon Hatcher to the practice squad. Released C Ryan Crozier.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived K Ryan Santoso. Signed CB Kareem Orr to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed CB Jimmy Moreland, WR Trey Quinn and G Brandon Scherff on the IR. Signed DB Coty Sensabaugh and DB Kayvon Webster. Signed DE Cameron Malveaux to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Named Dale H. Lastman chair of the board of governors.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Adin Hill from Tucson (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Brian Lashoff from Grand Rapids (AHL). Placed D Jonathan Ericsson on injured reserve. Placed G Jimmy Howard on long-term injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 27 and assigned him to Grand Rapids for conditioning.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Evan Cormier to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled G Gilles Senn from Binghamton.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Cleveland F Calvin Thurkauf two games for a charging incident in a Dec. 13 game against. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Suspended Springfield D Tommy Cross one game for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a Dec. 15 game at Providence.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Rapid City’s Brennan Saulnier four games for his actions in a Dec. 13 game against Wheeling. Suspended Jacksonville’s Garret Ross and Emerson Clark three games apiece and fined them undisclosed amounts for physical abuse of officials during a Dec. 15 game at South Carolina. Suspended Jacksonville’s Dalton Thrower one game for his game misconduct-aggressor penalty during a Dec. 15 game at South Carolina.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Awarded Charlotte an expansion team to begin play in 2021.

ATLANTA UNITED — Agreed to terms with D Brook Lennon on a multiyear contract through 2023. Re-signed G Alec Kann.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed D Seth Sinovic.

USL Championship

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed M Eric Avila.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Named Freya Coombe coach.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed F Jenna Hellstrom.

COLLEGE

NORTH EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Named Stephanie Dutton commissioner.

FRESNO STATE — Named Kalen DeBoer football coach.

STOCKTON — Named Rich Gawlak baseball coach.

TEXAS — Named Chris Ash defensive coordinator.

