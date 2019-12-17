Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

December 17, 2019 8:08 pm
 
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Mike Bell bench coach.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with LHP Madison Bumgarner on a five-year contract.

CINCINNATI REDS — Named Joe Mather assistant hitting coach.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Warren Schaeffer manager for Albuquerque (PCL).

Advertisement

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Avisaíl García on a two-year contract and with 1B/3B Ryon Healy on a one-year contract.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Oscar Marin pitching coach. Agreed to terms with C Luke Maile on a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with OF Socrates Brito, LHP Miguel Del Pozo, INF Phillip Evans and RHP Hector Noesi on minor league contracts.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Kwang Hyun Kim on a two-year contract.

Frontier League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Tristan Graham and RHP Jake Polancic.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed C Anzejs Pasecniks to a two-way contract. Waived G Chris Chiozza.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Suspended Denver S Kareem Jackson for the final two regular season games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DE Takk McKinley on IR. Signed DE Austin Larkin.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LB Brady Sheldon from the practice squad. Waived DE Anthony Zettel.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed LB Malcolm Smith.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed CB Alijah Holder. Placed S Kareem Jackson on the reserve/suspended list. Signed S P.J. Locke and DL Jay-Tee Tiuli to their practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed QB Matthew Stafford on IR. Signed LB Christian Sam and DT Olive Sagapolu to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Calvin Munson from New England’s practice squad. Placed LB Raekwon McMillan on IR.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Place TE Evan Engram on IR. Signed WR David Sills from the practice squad. Signed OT Nate Wozniak to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed OL Chuma Edoga and WR Jeff Smith on IR. Signed WR Keon Hatcher to the practice squad. Released C Ryan Crozier.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived K Ryan Santoso. Signed CB Kareem Orr to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed CB Jimmy Moreland, WR Trey Quinn and G Brandon Scherff on the IR. Signed DB Coty Sensabaugh and DB Kayvon Webster. Signed DE Cameron Malveaux to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Named Dale H. Lastman chair of the board of governors.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Adin Hill from Tucson (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Brian Lashoff from Grand Rapids (AHL). Placed D Jonathan Ericsson on injured reserve. Placed G Jimmy Howard on long-term injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 27 and assigned him to Grand Rapids for conditioning.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Evan Cormier to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled G Gilles Senn from Binghamton.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Cleveland F Calvin Thurkauf two games for a charging incident in a Dec. 13 game against. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Suspended Springfield D Tommy Cross one game for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a Dec. 15 game at Providence.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Rapid City’s Brennan Saulnier four games for his actions in a Dec. 13 game against Wheeling. Suspended Jacksonville’s Garret Ross and Emerson Clark three games apiece and fined them undisclosed amounts for physical abuse of officials during a Dec. 15 game at South Carolina. Suspended Jacksonville’s Dalton Thrower one game for his game misconduct-aggressor penalty during a Dec. 15 game at South Carolina.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS — Awarded Charlotte an expansion team to begin play in 2021.

ATLANTA UNITED — Agreed to terms with D Brook Lennon on a multiyear contract through 2023. Re-signed G Alec Kann.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed D Seth Sinovic.

USL Championship

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed M Eric Avila.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Named Freya Coombe coach.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed F Jenna Hellstrom.

COLLEGE

NORTH EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Named Stephanie Dutton commissioner.

FRESNO STATE — Named Kalen DeBoer football coach.

STOCKTON — Named Rich Gawlak baseball coach.

TEXAS — Named Chris Ash defensive coordinator.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USCGC Bertholf conducts counter-drug operations

Today in History

1957: American music icon Elvis Presley is drafted