Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Mike Bell bench coach.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with LHP Madison Bumgarner on a five-year contract.
CINCINNATI REDS — Named Joe Mather assistant hitting coach.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Warren Schaeffer manager for Albuquerque (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Avisaíl García on a two-year contract and with 1B/3B Ryon Healy on a one-year contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Oscar Marin pitching coach. Agreed to terms with C Luke Maile on a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with OF Socrates Brito, LHP Miguel Del Pozo, INF Phillip Evans and RHP Hector Noesi on minor league contracts.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Kwang Hyun Kim on a two-year contract.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Tristan Graham and RHP Jake Polancic.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed C Anzejs Pasecniks to a two-way contract. Waived G Chris Chiozza.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Suspended Denver S Kareem Jackson for the final two regular season games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DE Takk McKinley on IR. Signed DE Austin Larkin.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LB Brady Sheldon from the practice squad. Waived DE Anthony Zettel.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed LB Malcolm Smith.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed CB Alijah Holder. Placed S Kareem Jackson on the reserve/suspended list. Signed S P.J. Locke and DL Jay-Tee Tiuli to their practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed QB Matthew Stafford on IR. Signed LB Christian Sam and DT Olive Sagapolu to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Calvin Munson from New England’s practice squad. Placed LB Raekwon McMillan on IR.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Place TE Evan Engram on IR. Signed WR David Sills from the practice squad. Signed OT Nate Wozniak to the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed OL Chuma Edoga and WR Jeff Smith on IR. Signed WR Keon Hatcher to the practice squad. Released C Ryan Crozier.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived K Ryan Santoso. Signed CB Kareem Orr to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed CB Jimmy Moreland, WR Trey Quinn and G Brandon Scherff on the IR. Signed DB Coty Sensabaugh and DB Kayvon Webster. Signed DE Cameron Malveaux to the practice squad.
CFL — Named Dale H. Lastman chair of the board of governors.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Adin Hill from Tucson (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Brian Lashoff from Grand Rapids (AHL). Placed D Jonathan Ericsson on injured reserve. Placed G Jimmy Howard on long-term injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 27 and assigned him to Grand Rapids for conditioning.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Evan Cormier to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled G Gilles Senn from Binghamton.
AHL — Suspended Cleveland F Calvin Thurkauf two games for a charging incident in a Dec. 13 game against. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Suspended Springfield D Tommy Cross one game for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a Dec. 15 game at Providence.
ECHL — Suspended Rapid City’s Brennan Saulnier four games for his actions in a Dec. 13 game against Wheeling. Suspended Jacksonville’s Garret Ross and Emerson Clark three games apiece and fined them undisclosed amounts for physical abuse of officials during a Dec. 15 game at South Carolina. Suspended Jacksonville’s Dalton Thrower one game for his game misconduct-aggressor penalty during a Dec. 15 game at South Carolina.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS — Awarded Charlotte an expansion team to begin play in 2021.
ATLANTA UNITED — Agreed to terms with D Brook Lennon on a multiyear contract through 2023. Re-signed G Alec Kann.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed D Seth Sinovic.
SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed M Eric Avila.
|National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — Named Freya Coombe coach.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed F Jenna Hellstrom.
NORTH EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Named Stephanie Dutton commissioner.
FRESNO STATE — Named Kalen DeBoer football coach.
STOCKTON — Named Rich Gawlak baseball coach.
TEXAS — Named Chris Ash defensive coordinator.
