Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

NEW YORK METS — Designated INF Sam Haggerty for assignment. Signed RHP Dellin Betances to a one-year contract.

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Jonathan Nunnally.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF/1B Riley Pittman.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Traded G Jordan Clarkson to Utah for G Dante Exum and second-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023.

DENVER NUGGETS — Signed coach Michael Malone to a contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed RB Dontrell Hilliard on IR. Signed G Colby Gossett from the practice squad and DT Brandin Bryant to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed DE Adam Gotsis on IR. Signed OT Quinn Bailey from the practice squad and OT Ka’John Armstrong to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed S A.J. Howard to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed QB Mason Rudolph on IR. Signed C J.C. Hassenauer from the practice squad and QB J.T. Barrett and S Tray Matthews to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed RB Shaun Wilson to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed CBs Quinton Dunbar and Danny Johnson on IR. Signed CB Dee Delanay. Signed CB Breon Borders from Jacksonville’s practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Jordan Gross to Tucson (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Colin Blackwell to Milwaukee (AHL).

