Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

NEW YORK METS — Designated INF Sam Haggerty for assignment. Signed RHP Dellin Betances to a one-year contract.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Jonathan Nunnally.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF/1B Riley Pittman.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Traded G Jordan Clarkson to Utah for G Dante Exum and second-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023.
DENVER NUGGETS — Signed coach Michael Malone to a contract extension through the 2022-23 season.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed RB Dontrell Hilliard on IR. Signed G Colby Gossett from the practice squad and DT Brandin Bryant to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed DE Adam Gotsis on IR. Signed OT Quinn Bailey from the practice squad and OT Ka’John Armstrong to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed S A.J. Howard to the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed CB Nick Nelson on IR. Claimed DE Jeremiah Valoaga off waivers from San Francisco.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed QB Mason Rudolph on IR. Signed C J.C. Hassenauer from the practice squad and QB J.T. Barrett and S Tray Matthews to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed RB Shaun Wilson and RB Dalyn Dawkins to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed CBs Quinton Dunbar and Danny Johnson on IR. Signed CB Dee Delanay. Signed CB Breon Borders from Jacksonville’s practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Jordan Gross to Tucson (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Colin Blackwell to Milwaukee (AHL).
