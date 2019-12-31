Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed RHP Homer Bailey and LHP Rich Hill to one-year contracts.

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Ryan Koziol to a contract extension.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Cory Heitler.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed QB Danny Etling, OL Lukayus McNeil, TE Carson Meier, DB CJ Reavis and RB Craig Reynolds to reserve/future contracts.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OTs Tyler Marz and Aaron Monteiro, RB Marcus Murphy, PK Elliott Fry, LB Sione Teuhema, WR Damion Jeanpiere, TE Temarrick Hemingway, CB Dominique Hatfield and S Quin Blanding to reserve/future contracts.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB Winston Rose to a reserve/future contract. The Bengals today signed free agent CB Winston Rose to a Reserve/Future contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Mutually agreed to part ways with general manager John Dorsey.

DENVER BRONCOS — Claimed NT Joel Heathoff waivers from Houston. Signed OT Ka’John Armstrong, P Trevor Daniel, C Wes Farnsworth, TE Bug Howard, QB Brett Rypien, DL Jay-Tee Tiuli, LBs Malik Carney and Tre’ Crawford, RBs Jeremy Cox and Khalfani Muhammad, Ss P.J. Locke and Tyvis Powell and WRs Trinity Benson and Kelvin McKnight to reserve/future contracts.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed C Russell Bodine and TEs Paul Butler and Matt Sokol to reserve/future contracts. Fired special teams coordinator John Bonamego, linebackers coach Al Golden, defensive backs coach Brian Stewart, tight end coach Chris White, strength coach Harold Nash and assistant strength coach Rodney Hill.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated DE J.J. Watt from IR. Placed S Tashaun Gipson Sr. on IR.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed C Cole Toner, OT Tyree St. Louis, DB Quenton Meeks, WR Tyron Johnson, DT P.J. Johnson, LB Malik Jefferson, CB Tevaughn Campbell, TE Stephen Anderson to reserve/future contracts.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LBs Jake Carlock, Terrill Hanks; WRs Andy Jones, T.J. Rahming and Terry Wright; TE Chris Myarick; OT Chidi Okeke; and DT Durval Queiroz Neto to reserve/future contracts.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Tuzar Skipper to a two-year contract. Signed WRs Jamal Custis and Quadree Henderson, QB J.T. Barrett, CB Alexander Myres, RB Ralph Webb, S Tray Matthews, TEs Christian Scotland-Williamson and Kevin Rader, OTs Christian DiLauro and Derwin Gray and DE Henry Mondeaux to reserve/future contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Ray Smith to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Pittsburgh F Evgeni Malkin $5,000 for high sticking Ottawa F Jean-Gabriel Pageau and fined Pageau $2,500 for roughing Malkin during a Dec. 30 game.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Givani Smith from Grand Rapids (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned F Matthew Strome from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Manitoba F Ryan White three games.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Loaned F Steven Swavely and D James de Haas to Reading (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Re-signed Ds Jordan Harvey and Dejan Jakovic.

LA GALAXY — Signed M Aleksandar Katai.

