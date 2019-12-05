Listen Live Sports

Twins to add more safety netting at Target Field

December 5, 2019 4:46 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins announced Thursday they will make further extensions to safety netting at Target Field next season, the third such enhancement they’ve made in five years.

The new netting along the left-field line will extend an additional 85 feet from the previous endpoint and 8 feet from the previous height, making that side about 275 feet long and 22 feet high.

Along the right-field line, the net will stretch 65 feet longer and 7 feet higher, to about 255 feet long and 21 feet high.

At the dugouts, an extra 3 feet will be added to the nets that will be 16 feet high.

The green-hued netting has thin strands with knotless intersections to minimize viewing obstruction in the seats.

Most teams around the major leagues have taken steps to increase safety netting coverage, out of concern for the danger of batted balls entering the seating areas and hitting fans.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB

