Tyree, Ole Miss host Tenn. Tech

Tennessee Tech (3-9) vs. Mississippi (8-3)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jr. Clay and Tennessee Tech will battle Breein Tyree and Mississippi. The sophomore Clay is averaging 15.8 points over the last five games. Tyree, a senior, has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.4 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Mississippi’s Tyree, KJ Buffen and Khadim Sy have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Rebels points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Tyree has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Mississippi field goals over the last three games. Tyree has 20 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Mississippi is a flawless 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.8 percent or less. The Rebels are 2-3 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Rebels have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Eagles. Mississippi has 60 assists on 84 field goals (71.4 percent) across its previous three matchups while Tennessee Tech has assists on 34 of 69 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

TIGHTENING UP: Tennessee Tech’s offense has turned the ball over 16.7 times per game this season, but is averaging 13.6 turnovers over its last five games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

