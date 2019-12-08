Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
U-Buffalo running back arrested on domestic violence charges

December 8, 2019 8:53 pm
 
AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — A third-string running back for Bahamas Bowl-bound University at Buffalo has been arrested on domestic violence charges.

The school announced Dylan McDuffie has been suspended pending an investigation after being arrested by university police on Saturday evening.

The school did not provide any details Sunday of what happened except to say the other person involved is not a student at the university.

Coach Lance Leipold called the allegations against McDuffie as being “a serious violation” of the team’s code of conduct and added domestic violence will not be tolerated.

McDuffie is from the Buffalo area and in his second season with the Mid-American Conference Bulls. He had 150 yards rushing and 25 yards receiving and a touchdown in seven games this season.

The Bulls are 7-5 and will play Charlotte in the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 20.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

