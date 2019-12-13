UAB battles Montevallo

Montevallo vs. UAB (4-4)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UAB Blazers will be taking on the Falcons of Division II Montevallo. UAB lost 65-57 loss at home to Memphis in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Tavin Lovan has averaged 11.8 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Blazers, while Jalen Benjamin has recorded 12.5 points per game.TERRIFIC TAVIN: In eight appearances this season, UAB’s Tavin Lovan has shot 55.9 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: UAB went 6-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Blazers offense put up 70.5 points per matchup in those 12 contests.

