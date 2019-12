By The Associated Press

Record: 1-2

Dec. 21, 2019 New Orleans Bowl — Appalachian State 31, UAB 17

Dec. 18, 2018 Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl — UAB 37, Northern Illinois 13

Dec. 22, 2017 Bahamas Bowl — Ohio 41, UAB 6

Dec. 24, 2004 Hawaii Bowl — Hawaii 59, UAB 40

