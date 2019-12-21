Listen Live Sports

UAB rolls past Alabama St. 71-63 for 3rd straight win

December 21, 2019 7:34 pm
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Scott-Grayson had a career-high 25 points as UAB defeated Alabama State 71-63 on Saturday.

Will Butler had 14 points for UAB (7-4). Makhtar Gueye added 12 points for the Blazers who won their third straight after losing three in a row.

After UAB outscored Alabama State 34-26 in the first half, both teams scored 37 in the second as UAB clinched the victory. The Hornets’ 37 points in the second half marked a season high for the team.

Tobi Ewuosho had 17 points for the Hornets (1-10), who have now lost four consecutive games. Brandon Battle added 10 points.

UAB matches up against Duquesne on Sunday. Alabama State plays Austin Peay on Sunday.

