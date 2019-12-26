Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
UAB squares off against Thomas University

December 26, 2019 3:30 pm
 
Thomas University vs. UAB (8-4)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UAB Blazers are set to battle the Night Hawks of NAIA program Thomas University. UAB is coming off a 77-68 win in St. Petersburg over Duquesne in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Tyreek Scott-Grayson has averaged 11.4 points and 4.1 rebounds to lead the charge for the Blazers. Tavin Lovan is also a primary contributor, with 11.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.TRIPLES FOR TYREEK: Through 12 games, UAB’s Tyreek Scott-Grayson has connected on 41.3 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 73.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UAB went 6-6 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Blazers put up 70.5 points per contest across those 12 games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

