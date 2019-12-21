Listen Live Sports

UC Santa Barbara pulls away late to beat Southern 77-68

December 21, 2019 1:10 am
 
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — JaQuori McLaughlin scored 24 points, Amadou Sow added 23 points, and UC Santa Barbara pulled away late to beat Southern 77-68 on Friday night.

The Gauchos (8-4) turned a one-point advantage into a 69-59 lead with 1:39 left after a trio of consecutive 3-pointers by McLaughlin, Brandon Cyrus and Devearl Ramsey.

UC Santa Barbara took its first lead of the game on McLaughlin’s jumper that made it 40-39 at the 15-minute mark of the second half.

The Jaguars (3-10) opened the game on an 11-1 run and never trailed in the first half, going into the break with a 34-26 lead.

McLaughlin was 3 of 5 from 3-point range and the Gauchos were 8 of 15.

Ahsante Shivers led Southern with 22 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

