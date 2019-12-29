Listen Live Sports

UC Santa Barbara takes out Louisiana-Lafayette 85-77

December 29, 2019 9:16 pm
 
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Matt Freeman and JaQuori McLaughlin each scored 17 points and UC Santa Barbara beat Louisiana-Lafayette 85-77 on Sunday.

Devearl Ramsey added 16 points and Robinson Idehen 10 for the Gauchos (10-4).

UC Santa Barbara led 32-31 at halftime and never trailed in the second half. Louisiana’s Dou Gueye hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 45 with 13:09 remaining before Ramsey buried a 3 25 seconds later and the Gauchos held on from there.

Trajan Wesley led Louisiana (5-8) with 17 points, Cedric Russell and Mylik Wilson scored 16 apiece, Gueye 15 and Jalen Johnson 12. The Ragin’ Cajuns made 10 of 20 from 3-point range.

UC Santa Barbara now has won four straight and nine of its last 10. The Gauchos host NAIA-member Westmont on Thursday before starting Big West Conference action at Cal Poly on Jan. 8.

Losers of five straight, Louisiana starts Sun Belt Conference action when it hosts South Alabama on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

