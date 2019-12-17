Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UC Santa Barbara tops Idaho St. 74-68 in OT

December 17, 2019 12:01 am
 
< a min read
      

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Devearl Ramsey scored 20 points, Jaquori McLaughlin added 18 and UC Santa Barbara beat Idaho State 74-68 in overtime on Monday night.

Idaho State closed to 71-68 on Tarik Cool’s jumper with 39 seconds left in overtime, but Ramsey hit a 3-pointer and Cool’s shot at the buzzer missed.

The Gauchos led 31-25 at halftime and Matt Freeman tied it with a 3 with 28 seconds to play in regulation.

Freeman scored seven points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Gauchos (7-4).

Advertisement

Cool had 21 points, Chier Maker had 17 and Malik Porter added 11 with four blocks for Idaho State. Austin Smellie scored 10 points.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Idaho State (3-6) plays at Pacific on Saturday and UC Santa Barbara hosts Southern on Friday night.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|19 Health Resources and Services...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First military purpose-built helicopter gunship on display

Today in History

1998: President Clinton impeached