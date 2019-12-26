UCLA goes up against CS Fullerton

Cal State Fullerton (3-10) vs. UCLA (7-5)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Fullerton and UCLA look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a loss this past weekend. UCLA lost 74-64 in Las Vegas to North Carolina on Saturday, while Cal State Fullerton fell 53-46 at Loyola Marymount on Sunday.

SENIOR STUDS: Cal State Fullerton’s Austen Awosika, Davon Clare and Jackson Rowe have combined to score 39 percent of the team’s points this season, including 40 percent of all Titans scoring over the last five games.ACCURATE AUSTEN: Awosika has connected on 11.5 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 65.3 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Bruins are 0-5 when they allow at least 74 points and 7-0 when they hold opponents to anything below 74. The Titans are 0-7 when allowing 65 or more points and 3-3 on the season, otherwise.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Cal State Fullerton’s Wayne Arnold has attempted 87 3-pointers and connected on 32.2 percent of them, and is 4 of 17 over the past three games.

SECOND CHANCES: UCLA has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.2 percent this year. That figure is the 20th-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Cal State Fullerton stands at just 20.4 percent (ranked 334th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

