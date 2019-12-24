Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Uganda: 7 Eritrean soccer players disappear after tournament

December 24, 2019 3:20 am
 
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A Ugandan official says seven Eritrean soccer players have disappeared at the end of a regional tournament.

Rogers Mulindwa, a spokesman for a body that organised the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup, said Tuesday that a police search for the players continues.

A police spokesman did not immediately comment.

The players are believed to be the latest to defect from Eritrea, whose government under President Isaias Afwerki has been described by human rights groups as one of the most tightly controlled regimes in the world.

Four members of Eritrea’s under-20 soccer team sought asylum in Uganda in October.

Many young people fleeing the East African nation oppose its system of indefinite national service and forced military conscription.

