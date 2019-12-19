UIC faces UC Irvine

UC Irvine (7-6) vs. Illinois-Chicago (4-8)

Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine and Illinois-Chicago look to bounce back from losses. UC Irvine fell 67-61 at UTEP on Tuesday. Illinois-Chicago lost 67-66 to Illinois State on Wednesday.

SENIOR STUDS: Illinois-Chicago’s Tarkus Ferguson, Godwin Boahen and Michael Diggins have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 48 percent of all Flames points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Ferguson has had his hand in 41 percent of all Illinois-Chicago field goals over the last five games. Ferguson has 23 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: UC Irvine has lost its last three road games, scoring 57.3 points, while allowing 65 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Flames have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Anteaters. Illinois-Chicago has 41 assists on 71 field goals (57.7 percent) over its previous three games while UC Irvine has assists on 53 of 96 field goals (55.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Irvine is ranked first among Big West teams with an average of 75.8 points per game. The Anteaters have averaged 85 points per game over their last three games.

