UMBC pays visit to Georgetown

Maryland-Baltimore County (6-6) vs. Georgetown (7-3)

Capital One Arena, Washington; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Baltimore County and Georgetown both look to put winning streaks together . Maryland-Baltimore County took care of Coppin State by nine on Sunday. Georgetown is coming off an 89-79 win over Syracuse on Saturday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Omer Yurtseven, Jagan Mosely and Terrell Allen have collectively scored 35 percent of Georgetown’s points this season and 39 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Maryland-Baltimore County, K.J. Jackson, Brandon Horvath and L.J. Owens have scored 39 percent of the team’s points this season, including 53 percent of all Retrievers points over their last five.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Mac McClung has made or assisted on 40 percent of all Georgetown field goals over the last three games. McClung has accounted for 25 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Maryland-Baltimore County’s Horvath has attempted 28 3-pointers and connected on 46.4 percent of them, and is 5 for 11 over his past five games.

COLD SPELL: Maryland-Baltimore County has lost its last three road games, scoring 60.7 points, while allowing 79.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgetown is ranked first among Big East teams with an average of 80.4 points per game. The Hoyas have averaged 87 points per game over their last three games.

