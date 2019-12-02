Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UMBC takes on American

December 2, 2019 3:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

Maryland-Baltimore County (5-3) vs. American (2-4)

Bender Arena, Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American hosts Maryland-Baltimore County in a non-conference matchup. Maryland-Baltimore County blew out Drexel by 25 at home in its last outing. American lost 68-64 on the road against Albany in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: American’s Sa’eed Nelson has averaged 19 points and 2.6 steals while Stacy Beckton Jr. has put up 10.2 points and 6.3 rebounds. For the Retrievers, K.J. Jackson has averaged 12.8 points while Brandon Horvath has put up nine points and 6.5 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: Jackson has connected on 26.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 7 over the last three games. He’s also made 58.3 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Retrievers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Eagles. American has 43 assists on 88 field goals (48.9 percent) across its past three outings while Maryland-Baltimore County has assists on 39 of 78 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

DID YOU KNOW: American is ranked second among Patriot League teams with an average of 73.8 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|4 The Video Show (Government Video Expo...
12|4 6th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard helps shovel snow after storm

Today in History

1945: Navy air squadron disappears in Bermuda Triangle