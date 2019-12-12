Listen Live Sports

UNC-Asheville hosts UTM

December 12, 2019 3:30 pm
 
UT Martin (3-5) vs. UNC-Asheville (4-4)

Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin and UNC-Asheville look to bounce back from losses. UT Martin fell 84-75 at Central Michigan last week. UNC-Asheville lost 90-85 in overtime to South Carolina State on Wednesday.

.DOMINANT DOVE: Quintin Dove has connected on 22.2 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 14 over his last five games. He’s also made 82 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UT Martin is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 75 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 75.

COLD SPELL: UT Martin has lost its last three road games, scoring 68 points, while allowing 91.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The UNC-Asheville offense has scored 82.8 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs 19th among Division 1 teams. The UT Martin defense has allowed 82.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 263rd).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

