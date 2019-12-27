UNCW, Delaware start CAA play

UNC Wilmington (5-8, 0-0) vs. Delaware (10-3, 0-0)

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena, Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington and Delaware meet in the first CAA game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, UNC Wilmington finished with six wins and 14 losses, while Delaware won nine games and lost 11.

STEPPING UP: Delaware’s Nate Darling has averaged 21.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while Justyn Mutts has put up 14 points and 9.6 rebounds. For the Seahawks, Jaylen Sims has averaged 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds while Marten Linssen has put up 10.1 points and 4.3 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Darling has accounted for 44 percent of all Delaware field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 20 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: UNC Wilmington is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 5-1 when scoring at least 63.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Delaware is a sterling 8-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.8 percent or less. The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 2-3 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware has committed a turnover on just 17.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all CAA teams. The Fightin’ Blue Hens have turned the ball over only 12.5 times per game this season.

