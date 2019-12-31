UNDATED: Add 2020 Sports Calendar

___
1 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Eschborn-Frankfurt, Germany.
1 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, JEGS 200, Dover, Del.
1-3 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Insperity Invitational, The Woodlands, Texas.
2 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Dash 4 Cash, Dover, Del.
2 — Horse racing, Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
2 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Salt Lake City.
3 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Jerez, Spain.
3 — Auto Racing, F1, Netherlands Grand Prix, Zandvoort.
3 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Dover, Del.
3 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Lexington, Ohio.
3 — Beach volleyball, NCAA women’s championship game, Gulf Shores, Ala.
3-9 — Boxing, National Golden Gloves, Tulsa, Okla.
3-10 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP Tour/WTA, Mutua Madrid Open.
7-10 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, AT&T Byron Nelson, Dallas.
7-10 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Regions Tradition, Birmingham, Ala.
7-10 — Canoe-Kayak, Pan American Canoe Sprint Championships, Curauma, Chile.
7-10 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, KC Golf Classic, Kansas City, Mo.
8-24 — Ice Hockey, IIHF World Championships, Zurich and Lausanne, Switzerland.
9 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Ridgeway, Va.
9 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Grand Prix of Indianapolis.
9 — Men’s college volleyball, NCAA Division I championship game, Fairfax, Va.
9-10 — Men’s golf, European PGA, GolfSixes, Cascais, Portugal.
9-11 — Bowling, PBA, PBA Playoffs — Quarterfinals, Eules, Texas.
9-31 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Giro d’Italia, Italy.
10 — Auto Racing, F1, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona.
10 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Tokyo.
10 — Women’s water polo, NCAA championship game, Stockton, Calif.
10-17 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP Tour/WTA, Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Rome.
12-15 — Women’s college golf, NAIA Championships, Oklahoma City.
12-16 — Men’s ans women’s college golf, NCAA Division II championships, St. Albans, Mo.
12-16 — Men’s and women’s college tennis, NAIA Championships, Mobile, Ala.
13 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Nanjing, China.
13-16 — Men’s and women’s college tennis, NCAA Division II championships, St. Charles, Mo.
14-17 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Pelican Women’s Championship, Belleair, Fla.
14-17 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, PGA Chmpionship, San Francisco.
14-17 — Men’s and women’s college golf, NCAA Division III championships, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
14-17 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix, Windsor, Ontario.
14-17 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Knoxville (Tenn.) Open.
14-17 — Weightlifting, U.S. Championships, Lombard, Ill.
14-23 — Men’s and women’s college tennis, NCAA Division I championship, Stillwater, Okla.
15 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Concord, N.C.
15-17 — Bowling, PBA, PBA Playoffs — Final Four, New Brunswick, N.J.
15-17 — Auto racing, NHRA, Southern Nationals, Commerce, Ga.
16 — Horse racing, Preakness Stakes, Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore.
16 — Women’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division II championship game, St. Charles, Mo.
16 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Shanghai (China) Golden Grand Prix.
16 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Monster Enery Open, Concord, N.C.
16 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, NASCAR All-Star Race, Concord, N.C.
16-17 — Athletics, IC4A Outdoor, Princeton, N.J.
17 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Le Mans, France.
17-23 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Banque Eric Sturdza Geneva Open.
17-23 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon (France).
17-24 — Badminton, Thomas and Ulber Cup Finals, Aarhus, Denmark.
18-23 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Nürnberg (Germany) Open.
18-23 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Internationaux de Strasbourg (France).
18-24 — Men’s and women’s college tennis, NCAA Division III championships, St. Louis.
19 — Pro Basketball, NBA Draft lottery.
19-22 — Men’s college golf, NAIA Championships, Mesa, Ariz.
20-22 — Men’s and women’s college track and field, NAIA Outdoor Championships, Gulf Shores, Ala.
21-23 — Men’s and women’s college track, NCAA Division III outdoor championships, Rochester, N.Y.
21-23 — Men’s and women’s college track, NCAA Division II outdoor championships, Kingsville, Texas.
21-24 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Made in Denmark, Farso.
21-24 — Pro basketball, NBA Draft Combine, Chicago.
21-24 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Pure Silk Championship, Williamsburg, Va.
21-24 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas.
21-24 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Evans Scholars Invitational, Glenview, Ill.
21-24 — Canoe-Kayak, ICF Canoe Sprint Olympic Quailfier, Duisburg, Germany.
21-24 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Senior PGA Championship, Benton Harbor, Mich.
21-25 — Women’s college softball, NCAA Division II championships, Chattanooga, Tenn.
21-26 — Women’s college softball, NCAA Division III championships, Tyler, Texas.
21-27 — Women’s college softball, NAIA Championships, Columbus, Ga.
22 — Women’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division I Semifinals, Baltimore.
22 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Golden Spike, Ostrava, Czech Republic.
22-27 — Women’s college golf, NCAA Division I championships, Scottsdale, Ariz.
22-29 — Men’s baseball, NAIA World Series, Lewiston, Idaho.
23 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Alsco 300, Concord, N.C.
23 — Men’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division I semifinals, Philadelphia.
23-27 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Amateur Four-Ball, Philadelphia.
24 — Auto Racing, F1, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo.
24 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Coca-Cola 600, Concord, N.C.
24 — Ice Hockey, IIHF World Championship Gold and Bronze Medal games, Zurich, Switzerland.
24 — Men’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division II & III championship games, Philadelphia.
24 — Women’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division I championship game, Baltimore.
24 — Women’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division III championship game, Baltimore.
24 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Indianapolis 500.
24 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Bauhaus-Galan, Stockholm, Sweden.
24-June 7 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ITF/FFT, Roland Garros, Paris.
25 — Men’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division I championship game, Philadelphia.
25-26 — Archery, U.S. Olympic Trials, Stage 4, Newberry, Fla.
25-31 — Modern Pentathlon, UIPM World Championships, Xiamen, China.
26-31 — Cycling, UCI BMX World Championships, Houston.
28 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Golden Gala Pietro Mennea, Rome.
28-31 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Irish Open, Thomastown, Ireland.
28-31 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit
28-31 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Rex Hospital Open, Raleigh, N.C.
28-June 3 — Women’s college softball, NCAA Division I championships, Oklahoma City.
29-31 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix, Singapore.
29-31 — Auto racing, NHRA, Virginia Nationals, North Dinwiddie, Va.
29-31 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Principal Charity Classic, Des Moines, Iowa.
29-31 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic, Galloway, N.J.
29-June 1 — College baseball, NCAA Division I Regionals, sites TBD.
29-June 3 — Men’s college golf, NCAA Division I championships, Scottsdale, Ariz.
29-June 3 — College baseball, NCAA Division III World Series, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
29-June 3 — Women’s college rowing, NCAA Division I, II & III championships, Oak Ridge, Tenn.
30 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Chevrolet Sports Car Classic, Detroit.
30 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Detroit Grand Prix (Race 1), Belle Isle Park, Mich.
30 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Mid-Ohio Challenge, Lexington, Ohio.
30 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Digital Ally 250, Kansas City, Kan.
30-31 — Triathlon, Duathlon U.S. National Championships, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
30-31 — Swimming, FINA Olympic Games Qualification Tournament, Fukuoka, Japan.
30-June 6 — College baseball, NCAA Division II World Series, Cary, N.C.
31 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Kansas 400, Kansas City, Kan.
31 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Detroit Grand Prix (Race 2), Belle Isle Park, Mich.
31 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Mugello, Italy.
31 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Mohammed VI, Rabat, Morocco.
31-June 7 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Dauphine Libere, France.
