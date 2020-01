UNDATED: Add 2020 Sports Calendar

By The Associated Press

AUGUST

1 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, U.S. Cellular 250, Newton, Iowa.

2 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

2 — Auto Racing, F1, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest.

2-9 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP Tour/WTA, Citi Open, Washington.

3-9 — Women’s golf, USGA, U.S. Women’s Amateur, Rockville, Md.

3-9 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, San Jose, Calif.

6 — Pro football, Hall of Fame game, Canton, Ohio.

6-9 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Britain event, TBD.

6-9 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Portland Open, North Plains, Ore.

6-9 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

8 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Corrigan Oil 200, Brooklyn, Mich.

8 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Henry 180, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

8 — Harness racing, Hambletonian Stakes, East Rutherford, N.J.

9 — Pro football, Hall of Fame inductions, Canton, Ohio.

9 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Brno, Czech Republic.

9 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Consumers Enery 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

10-16 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Rogers Cup, Toronto.

10-16 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Coupe Rogers, Montreal.

10-16 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Amateur, Bandon, Ore.

13 — Major League Baseball, New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox at Dyersville, Iowa.

13-15 — Pro football, NFL first preseason weekend.

13-16 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Boise (Idaho) Open.

13-16 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, North Berwick, Scotland.

13-16 — Auto racing, NHRA, Lucas Oil Nationals, Brainerd, Minn.

13-16 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, Norton, Mass.

14-16 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, Endicott, N.Y.

14-Sept. 6 — UCI WorldTour, Cycling, Vuelta a Espana, Spain.

15 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Zippo 200, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

16 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio.

16 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Cyclassics, Hamburg, Germany.

16 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, RideLondon-Surrey Classic, Britain.

16 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Muller Grand Prix, Gateshead, England.

16 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Spielberg, Austria.

16 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

16-23 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP Tour/WTA, Western & Southern Open, Mason, Ohio.

16-23 — Rowing, World Championships, Bled, Slovenia.

18-22 — Canoe-Kayak, World Rafting Championships, Solkan, Slovenia.

20 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Athletissima, Lausanne, Switzerland.

20-23 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, Olympia Fields, Ill.

20-23 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, AIG Women’s British Open, Troon, Scotland.

20-23 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Columbus, Ohio.

20-23 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Czech Masters, Prague.

21 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, WWT Raceway 200, Madison, Ill.

20-30 — Little League World Series, Williamsport, Pa.

21-23 — Auto racing, NHRA, New England Nationals, Epping, N.H.

21-23 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Boeing Classic, Snoqualmie, Wash.

22 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

22 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Dover, Del.

23 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Drydene 400, Dover, Del.

23 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Danville, Va.

23 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Bretagne Classic, Quest, France.

23 — Major League Baseball, Boston vs. Baltimore at Williamsport, Pa.

23-29 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Winston-Salem (N.C.) Open.

24-30 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Albany (N.Y.) Open.

24-30 — Women’s tennis, WTA, TBA.

25-Sept. 6 — Paralympic Games, Tokyo.

27-30 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Tour Championship, Newburgh, Ind.

27-30 — Canoe-Kakak, ICF World Marathon Championships, Baerum, Norway.

27-30 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, Atlanta.

27-30 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Omega European Masters, Crans Montana, Switzerland.

27-30 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, UL International Crown, St. Albans, England.

28 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Coca-Cola 250, Daytona Beach, Fla.

28-30 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Shaw Charity Classic, Calgary, Alberta.

29 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.

29-Sept. 3 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Senior Amateur, Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich.

29-Sept. 3 — Women’s golf, USGA, U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur, Bluffton, S.C.

30 — Auto Racing, F1, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps.

30 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Silverstone, England.

31 — Major League Baseball, Last day to be contracted to an organization and be eligible for postseason roster.

31-Sept. 6 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Binck Bank Tour, Netherlands/Belgium.

31-Sept. 13 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ITF/USTA, U.S. Open, New York.

