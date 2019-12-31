UNDATED: Add 2020 Sports Calendar

___
1 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Fanny Blankers-Koen Games, Hengelo, Netherlands.
4 — Pro Basketball, NBA Finals start date.
4-7 — Gymnastics, U.S. Championships(Artistic and Rhythmic), Fort Worth, Texas.
4-7 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, BMW Charity Pro-Am, Greer, S.C.
4-7 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Memorial Tournament, Dublin, Ohio.
4-7 — Women’s golf, USGA, U.S. Women’s Open, Houston.
4-7 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Trophee Hassan II, Rabat, Morocco.
5 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, SpeedyCash.com 400, Fort Worth, Texas.
5-7 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
5-7 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, American Family Insurance Championship, Madison, Wis.
5-8 — College baseball, NCAA Division I Super Regionals, sites TBD.
6 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, LTi Printing 250, Brooklyn, Mich.
6 — Horse racing, Belmont Stakes, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
6 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Texas Indy 600, Fort Worth, Texas.
6 — Horse racing, English Derby, Epsom, England.
6-14 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Switzerland.
7 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore.
7 — Auto Racing, F1, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku.
7 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Catalunya, Spain.
7 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.
8-14 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP Tour/WTA, Libema Open, Den Bosch, Netherlands.
8-14 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, MercedesCup, Stuttgart, Germany.
8-14 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Nature Valley Open, Nottingham, England.
9 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Paavo Nurmi Games, Turku, Finland.
9-14 — Women’s Water Polo, FINA Super Final, TBA.
9-19 — Shooting, ISSF Running Target World Championships, Chateauroux, France.
10-12 — Major League Baseball, Amateur Draft, Omaha, Neb.
10-13 — Men’s and women’s college track and field, NCAA Division I outdoor championships, Austin, Texas.
11 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Bislett Games, Oslo, Norway.
11-14 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Maine Open, Falmouth.
11-14 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, Etobicoke, Ontario
11-14 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Meijer LPGA Classic, Grand Rapids, Mich.
11-14 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Scandinavian Mixed, Stockholm, Sweden.
12 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Newton, Iowa.
12-14 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Mastercard Japan Championship, Chiba, Japan.
12-14 — Women’s golf, Curtis Cup, Caernarvonshire, Wales.
12-14 — Auto racing, NHRA, Heartland Nationals, Topeka.
13 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Paris.
13 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Jamaica International Invitational, Kingston.
13 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Iowa 250, Newton, Iowa.
13-14 — Auto racing, Le Mans 24 Hours, Le Mans, France.
13-24 — College baseball, NCAA Division I World Series, Omaha, Neb.
14 — Auto Racing, F1, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal.
14 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.
15 — Pro Basketball, NBA Draft early entry withdrawal deadline.
15-21 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Fever-Tree Championships, London.
15-21 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Noventi Open, Halle, Germany.
15-21 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Grass Court Championships, Berlin.
15-21 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Nature Valley Classic, Birmingham, England.
15-21 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Open, Mamaroneck, N.Y.
17-20 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix, Cairo, Egypt.
18-21 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Wichita (Kan.) Open.
18-21 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, U.S. Open, Mamaroneck, N.Y.
19 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Chicagoland 225, Madison, Ill.
19-21 — Auto racing, NHRA, Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn.
19-21 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Rogers, Ark.
20 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Chicagoland 300, Joliet, Ill.
21 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Sachsenring, Germany.
21 — Auto racing, IndyCar, REV Group Grand Prix, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
21 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Chicagoland 400, Joliet, Ill.
21 — Pro Basketball, NBA Finals latest possible date.
21-28 — Swimming, U.S. Olympic Team Trials, Omaha, Neb.
21-28 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Mallorca (Spain) Championships.
22 — Men’s golf, U.S. Olympic team is finalized based on world rankings.
22 — Women’s golf, U.S. Olympic team is finalized based on world rankings.
22-27 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Nature Valley International, Eastbourne, England.
22-27 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Nature Valley International, Eastbourne, England.
22-28 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Bad Homburg (Germany) Open.
22-28 — Archery, Final Olympic Qualifying Tournament, World Cup, Berlin.
23-28 — Men’s basketball, FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, Victoria, B.C.
23-28 — Men’s Water Polo, FINA Super Final, TBA.
23-28 — Men’s basketball, FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, Split, Croatia.
23-28 — Men’s basketball, FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, Kaunas, Lithuania.
23-28 — Men’s basketball, FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, Belgrade, Serbia.
24 — Ice hockey, NHL Awards, Las Vegas.
25 — Pro Basketball, NBA Draft.
25-28 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Senior Open, Newport, R.I.
25-28 — Auto racing, NHRA, Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio.
25-28 — Gymnastics, U.S. Olympic Team Trials, St. Louis.
25-28 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Conn.
25-28 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Utah Championship, Farmington.
25-28 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Newtown Square, Pa.
25-28 — Men’s golf, European PGA, BMW International Open, Munich, Germany.
26 — Horse racing, Irish Derby, Curragh, Ireland.
26-27 — Ice hockey, NHL draft, Montreal.
26-28 — Cycling, UCI Mountain Bike XCO World Championships, Albstadt, Germany.
27 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Race 1, Lond Pond, Pa.
27 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Gander Outdoors 150, Long Pond, Pa.
27 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Richmond, Va.
27-July 19 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour de France.
28 — Auto Racing, F1, French Grand Prix, Le Castellet, Var, France.
28 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Race 2, Lond Pond, Pa.
28 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Assen, Netherlands.
28 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Six Hours of The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
28 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Pocono Green 225, Long Pond, Pa.
28-July 7 — Fencing, U.S. Championships, Louisville, Ky.
29-July 12 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ITF/LTA, The Championships, London.
