UNDATED: Add 2020 Sports Calendar

APRIL

1 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Dwars Door Vlaanderen, Belgium.

2 — Men’s college basketball, NIT championship game, New York.

2-5 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

2-5 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, San Antonio.

2-5 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Savannah (Ga.) Golf Championship.

3 — Women’s college basketball, NCAA Division I championship semifinals, New Orleans.

3-4 — Synchronized Skating, World Championships, Lake Placid, N.Y.

3-5 — Auto racing, NHRA, DENSO Spark Plugs Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas.

4 — Men’s college basketball, NCAA Division I semifinals, Atlanta.

4 — Ice hockey, Last day of NHL regular season.

4 — Horse racing, Grand National Steeplechase, Liverpool, England.

4 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Denver.

4 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Cheddar’s 300, Bristol, Tenn.

5 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Food City 500, Bristol, Tenn.

5 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Austin, Texas.

5 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Flanders, Belgium.

5 — Auto Racing, F1, Vietnam Grand Prix, Hanoi.

5 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham, Ala.

5 — Women’s college basketball, NCAA Division I championship game, New Orleans.

5-6 — Bowling, PBA, PBA Playoffs — Round of 24, Norco, Calif.

6 — Men’s college basketball, NCAA Division I chamionship game, Atlanta.

6-11 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Itzulia Basque Country, Spain.

6-12 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship, Houston.

6-12 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Grand Prix Hassan II, Marrakech, Morocco.

6-12 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Volvo Car Open, Charleston, S.C.

6-12 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Claro Open Colsanitas, Bogota, Colombia.

8 — Ice hockey, NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs begin.

8-11 — Archery, U.S. Olympic Trials, Stage 3, Chula Vista, Calif.

9 — Men’s college ice hockey, NCAA Division I championship semifinals, Detroit.

9-11 — Women’s college bowling, NCAA championships, Allen Park, Mich.

9-12 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Masters, Augusta, Ga.

10-12 — Canoe-Kayak, Pan American Canoe Slalom Championships, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

11 — Men’s college ice hockey, NCAA Division I championship game, Detroit.

12 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Paris-Roubaix, France.

12-18 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

14-18 — Men’s college volleyball, NAIA championship game, Des Moines, Iowa.

15 — Pro Basketball, NBA regular season ends.

15-18 — Pro Basketball, Portsmouth (Va.) Invitational Tournament.

15-18 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Lotte Championship, Kapolei, Hawaii.

15-19 — Equestrian, FEI Dressage World Cup Final and Jumping World Cup Final, Las Vegas.

16-18 — Athletics, Mt. Sac Relays, Torrance, Calif.

16-19 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Veritex Bank Championship, Arlington, Texas.

16-19 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Maybank Championship, TBD, Malaysia.

16-19 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

17 — Pro football, Deadline for restricted NFL free agents to sign offer sheets.

17 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Qatar Super GP, Doha.

17-18 — Men’s college gymnastics, NCAA championships, Ann Arbor, Mich.

17-18 — Women’s college gymnastics, NCAA championships, Fort Worth, Texas.

17-19 — Auto racing, NHRA, Spring Nationals, Baytown, Texas.

17-19 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Duluth, Ga.

17-19 — Team Handball, Men’s Olympic Qualification Tournaments, various sites.

17-19 — Women’s tennis, ITF, Fed Cup Finals and Playoffs.

17-20 — Fencing, USA Fencing Division I National Championships (final domestic qualifier for all events, U.S. Olympic teams announced for epee and foil).

18 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (Calif.)

18 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Foxborough, Mass.

18 — Pro Basketball, NBA playoffs begin.

18 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, ToyotaCare 250, Martinsville, Va.

18-19 — Gymnastics, Pacific Rim Gymnastics Championships, Tauranga, New Zealand.

18-19 — Major League Baseball, San Diego vs. Arizona, Mexico City.

19 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina.

19 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Amstel Gold Race, Netherlands.

19 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Grand Prix of Long Beach, Calif.

19 — Auto Racing, F1, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai.

19 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Toyota Owners 400, Richmond, Va.

19-21 — Bowling, PBA, PBA Playoffs — Round of 16, Lone Tree, Colo.

20 — Running, Boston Marathon.

20-26 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell.

20-26 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Hungarian Open, Budapest.

20-26 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Samsung Open, Lugano, Switzerland.

20-26 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, Stuttgart, Germany.

21-26 — Diving, FINA World Cup, Tokyo.

22 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, La Fleche Wallonne, Belgium.

23-25 — Pro football, NFL Draft, Las Vegas.

23-25 — Athletics, Drake Relays, Des Moines, Iowa.

23-25 — Athletics, Penn Relays, Philadelphia.

23-26 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Volvo China Open, Shenzen.

23-26 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Los Angeles.

23-26 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Avondale, La.

23-26 — Equestrian, Rolex Three-Day Event, Lexington, Ky.

23-26 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Huntsville (Ala.) Championship.

24-26 — Auto racing, NHRA, NKG Spark Plugs Four-Wide Nationals, Concord, N.C.

25 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Las Vegas.

25 — Men’s college volleyball, NCAA Division III championship game, Dubuque, Iowa.

25 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Talladega (Ala.) 300.

25-29 — Women’s golf, USGA, U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball, Naples, Fla.

26 — Pro football, XFL Championship Game, TBA.

26 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, GEICO 500, Talladega, Ala.

26 — Running, London Marathon.

26 — Auto racing, IndyCar, IndyCar Challenge, Austin, Texas.

26 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Liege-Bastogne-Liege, Belgium.

26 — Pro Basketball, NBA Draft early entry eligibility deadline.

26-28 — Fencing, FIE Grand Prix Seoul (final men’s and women’s saber international qualifier).

26-30 — Canoe-Kayak, ICF World Wildwater Championships, Nantahala, N.C.

27-May 2 — Women’s tennis, WTA, J&T Banka Prague Open.

27-May 2 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Grand Prix De SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem, Rabat, Morocco.

27-May 3 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, BMW Open, Munich.

27-May 3 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Millennium Estoril (Portugal) Open.

28 — Fencing, U.S. Olympic teams announced for saber.

28-30 — Major League Baseball, New York Mets vs. Miami at San Juan, Puerto Rico.

28-May 3 — Mane’s and women’s Water Polo, FINA World League Intercontinental Cup, Indianapolis.

28-May 3 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour de Romandie, Switzerland.

30-May 3 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Andalucia Masters, Sotogrande, Spain.

30-May 3 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, LPGA Mediheal Championship, Daly City, Calif.

30-May 3 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

30-May 3 — Synchronized Swimming, FINA Olympic Games Qualification Tournament, Tokyo.

30-May 3 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Nashville (Tenn.) Open.

