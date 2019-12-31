UNDATED: Add 2020 Sports Calendar

___

JULY

1 — Ice hockey, NHL free agency begins.

1-5 — Rowing, Henley Royal Regatta, Henley-on-Thames, England.

2-5 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Open de France, TBD.

2-5 — Men’s golf, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Memphis, Tenn.

2-5 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, Reno, Nev.

3-5 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix, Bolzano, Italy.

4 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Muller Anniversary Games, London.

4 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Indiana 250, Indianapolis.

5 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Big Machine Vodka 400, Indianapolis.

5 — Auto Racing, F1, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg.

5 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Bowmanville, Ontario.

5-11 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Poland.

7 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Szekesfehervar, Hungary.

9 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Buckle Up In Your Truck 225, Sparta, Ky.

9-12 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Scottish Open, North Berwick, Scotland.

9-12 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, Silvis, Ill.

9-12 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Akron, Ohio.

9-12 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Colorado Championship, Berthoud.

9-12 — Auto racing, NHRA, Route 66 Nationals, Elwood, Ill.

9-12 — Women’s golf, USGA, U.S. Senior Open, Fairfield, Conn.

9-12 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Marathon LPGA Classic, Sylvania, Ohio.

10 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Herculis, Monte Carlo, Monaco.

10 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Alsco 300, Sparta, Ky.

10 — Major League Baseball, Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility.

11 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Quaker State 400, Sparta, Ky.

11-12 — Diving, FINA High Diving World Cup, Kazan, Russia.

12 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Kymenlaakso, Finland.

12 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Honda Indy Toronto.

12-19 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Hall of Fame Open, Newport, R.I.

13-18 — Girls’ golf, USGA, U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur, colorado Springs.

13-19 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Hamburg (Germany) European Open.

13-19 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Nordea Open, Bastad, Sweden.

13-19 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Bucharest Open.

13-19 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Ladies Open Lausanne (Switzerland).

14 — Major League Baseball, All-Star Game at Los Angeles.

15-18 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland, Mich.

16-19 — Men’s golf, The Open Championship, Sandwich, England.

16-19 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship, Nicholasville, Ky.

16-19 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Lincoln Land Championship, Springfield, Ill.

17-18 — Men’s tennis, Davis Cup Group II, various sites.

17-19 — Auto racing, NHRA, Mile-High Nationals, Denver.

18 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Lakes Region 200, Loudon, N.H.

18 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Lakeville, Conn.

18 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Iowa 300, Newton, Iowa.

19 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Foxwoods Resorts Casino 301, Loudon, N.H.

19 — Auto Racing, F1, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England.

19-23 — Bowling, PBA, PBA League, Portland, Maine.

20-25 — Boys’ golf, USGA, U.S. Junior Amateur, Chaska, Minn.

20-25 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Palermo (Italy) Ladies Open.

20-26 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Abierto de Tenis Mifel, Los Cabos, Mexico.

20-26 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, J. Safra Sarasin Swiss Open Gstaad.

20-26 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.

20-26 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Baltic Open, Jurmala, Latvia.

23-26 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, 3M Open, Blaine, Minn.

23-26 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Senior British Open, Berkshire, England.

23-26 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Price Cutter Charity Championship, Springfield, Mo.

23-26 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, The Evian Championship, Evian-les-Bains, France.

24-26 — Auto racing, NHRA, Sonoma (Calif.) Nationals.

24-Aug. 9 — Summer Olympics, Tokyo.

25 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, San Sebastian Classic, Spain.

25-Aug. 2 — Men’s and women’s tennis, IOC, Olympics, Tokyo.

26 — Major League Baseball, Hall of Fame induction, Cooperstown, N.Y.

27-Aug. 2 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, BB&T Atlanta Open.

27-Aug. 2 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Generali Open, Kitzbühel, Austria.

30 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Eldora Dirt Derby, Rossburg, Ohio.

30-Aug. 2 — Men’s golf, European PGA, British Masters, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England.

30-Aug. 2 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Pinnacle Bank Championship, Omaha, Neb.

30-Aug. 2 — Bowling, PBA, PBA-PWBA Mixed Doubles, Denver.

31 — Major League Baseball, Last day during the season to trade a player.

31-Aug. 2 — Auto racing, NHRA, Northwest Nationals, Kent, Wash.

31-Aug. 2 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, The Ally Challenge, Grand Blanc, Mich.

