Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UNDATED: Add 2020 Sports Calendar

December 31, 2019 2:31 pm
 
3 min read
      

___

JULY

1 — Ice hockey, NHL free agency begins.

1-5 — Rowing, Henley Royal Regatta, Henley-on-Thames, England.

2-5 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Open de France, TBD.

Advertisement

2-5 — Men’s golf, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Memphis, Tenn.

2-5 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, Reno, Nev.

3-5 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix, Bolzano, Italy.

4 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Muller Anniversary Games, London.

4 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Indiana 250, Indianapolis.

5 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Big Machine Vodka 400, Indianapolis.

5 — Auto Racing, F1, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg.

5 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Bowmanville, Ontario.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

5-11 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Poland.

7 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Szekesfehervar, Hungary.

9 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Buckle Up In Your Truck 225, Sparta, Ky.

9-12 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Scottish Open, North Berwick, Scotland.

9-12 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, Silvis, Ill.

9-12 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Akron, Ohio.

9-12 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Colorado Championship, Berthoud.

9-12 — Auto racing, NHRA, Route 66 Nationals, Elwood, Ill.

9-12 — Women’s golf, USGA, U.S. Senior Open, Fairfield, Conn.

9-12 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Marathon LPGA Classic, Sylvania, Ohio.

10 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Herculis, Monte Carlo, Monaco.

10 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Alsco 300, Sparta, Ky.

10 — Major League Baseball, Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility.

11 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Quaker State 400, Sparta, Ky.

11-12 — Diving, FINA High Diving World Cup, Kazan, Russia.

12 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Kymenlaakso, Finland.

12 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Honda Indy Toronto.

12-19 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Hall of Fame Open, Newport, R.I.

13-18 — Girls’ golf, USGA, U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur, colorado Springs.

13-19 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Hamburg (Germany) European Open.

13-19 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Nordea Open, Bastad, Sweden.

13-19 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Bucharest Open.

13-19 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Ladies Open Lausanne (Switzerland).

14 — Major League Baseball, All-Star Game at Los Angeles.

15-18 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland, Mich.

16-19 — Men’s golf, The Open Championship, Sandwich, England.

16-19 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship, Nicholasville, Ky.

16-19 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Lincoln Land Championship, Springfield, Ill.

17-18 — Men’s tennis, Davis Cup Group II, various sites.

17-19 — Auto racing, NHRA, Mile-High Nationals, Denver.

18 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Lakes Region 200, Loudon, N.H.

18 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Lakeville, Conn.

18 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Iowa 300, Newton, Iowa.

19 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Foxwoods Resorts Casino 301, Loudon, N.H.

19 — Auto Racing, F1, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England.

19-23 — Bowling, PBA, PBA League, Portland, Maine.

20-25 — Boys’ golf, USGA, U.S. Junior Amateur, Chaska, Minn.

20-25 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Palermo (Italy) Ladies Open.

20-26 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Abierto de Tenis Mifel, Los Cabos, Mexico.

20-26 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, J. Safra Sarasin Swiss Open Gstaad.

20-26 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.

20-26 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Baltic Open, Jurmala, Latvia.

23-26 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, 3M Open, Blaine, Minn.

23-26 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Senior British Open, Berkshire, England.

23-26 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Price Cutter Charity Championship, Springfield, Mo.

23-26 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, The Evian Championship, Evian-les-Bains, France.

24-26 — Auto racing, NHRA, Sonoma (Calif.) Nationals.

24-Aug. 9 — Summer Olympics, Tokyo.

25 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, San Sebastian Classic, Spain.

25-Aug. 2 — Men’s and women’s tennis, IOC, Olympics, Tokyo.

26 — Major League Baseball, Hall of Fame induction, Cooperstown, N.Y.

27-Aug. 2 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, BB&T Atlanta Open.

27-Aug. 2 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Generali Open, Kitzbühel, Austria.

30 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Eldora Dirt Derby, Rossburg, Ohio.

30-Aug. 2 — Men’s golf, European PGA, British Masters, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England.

30-Aug. 2 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Pinnacle Bank Championship, Omaha, Neb.

30-Aug. 2 — Bowling, PBA, PBA-PWBA Mixed Doubles, Denver.

31 — Major League Baseball, Last day during the season to trade a player.

31-Aug. 2 — Auto racing, NHRA, Northwest Nationals, Kent, Wash.

31-Aug. 2 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, The Ally Challenge, Grand Blanc, Mich.

MORE

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time