UNDATED: Add 2020 Sports Calendar

1 — Pro football, Hall of Fame elections announced, Miami Gardens, Fla.

1 — Pro football, NFL Awards, Miami Gardens, Fla.

1 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, halfpipe, skicross, Megeve, France.

1 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, moguls, Calgary.

1 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel slalom, Moscow.

1 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Oakland, Calif.

1-2 — Snowboarding, World Cup, snowboardcross, Feldberg, Germany.

1-2 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, downhill, Super G, Rosa Khutor, Russia.

1-2 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Sapporo, Japan.

1-2 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Oberstdorf, Germany.

1-2 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Seefeld, Austria.

1-2 — Luge, World Cup, Oberhof, Germany.

2 — Pro football, NFL Super Bowl, Miami Gardens, Fla.

2 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, Australia.

3-9 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Cordoba (Argentina) Open.

3-9 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Open Sud de France, Montpellier.

3-9 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Tata Open Maharashtra, Pune, India.

3-21 — Major League Baseball, Salary arbitration hearings, Phoenix.

4 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, PSD Bank Meeting, Dusseldorf, Germany.

4-9 — Figure Skating, Four Continents, Seoul, South Korea.

4-9 — Bowling, PBA, Tournament of Champions, Fairlawn, Ohio.

6 — Pro Basketball, NBA trade deadline (3 p.m. EST).

6-8 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, moguls, aerials, dual moguls, Park City, Utah.

6-9 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Vic Open, Victoria, Australia.

6-9 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, ISPS Handa Vic Open, Barwon Heads, Australia.

6-9 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, Calif.

6-9 — Women’s basketball, FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, Ostend, Belgium.

6-9 — Women’s basketball, FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, Foshan, China.

6-9 — Women’s basketball, FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, Bourges, France.

6-9 — Women’s basketball, FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, Begrade, Serbia.

6-9 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Bogata Championship, Bogata, Colombia.

7-8 — Speedskating, World Cup, Calgary.

7-9 — Short Track Speedskating, World Cup, Dresden, Germany.

8 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, Copernicus Cup, Torun, Poland.

8 — Pro football, XFL regular season begins.

8 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, San Diego.

8-9 — Women’s tennis, ITF, Fed Cup Qualifiers, various sites.

8-9 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, downhill, giant slalom, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

8-9 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, parallel giant slalom, Chamonix, France.

8-9 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Falun, Sweden.

8-9 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, skicross, Feldberg, Germany.

8-9 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Willingen, Germany.

8-9 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Hinzenbach, Austria.

8-9 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Otepaa, Estonia.

8-15 — Curling, U.S. Championships, Spokane, Wash.

9 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, The Clash, Daytona Beach, Fla.

10-16 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament, Rotterdam, Netherlands.

10-16 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Argentina Open, Buenos Aires.

10-16 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, New York Open.

10-16 — Women’s tennis, WTA, St. Petersburg (Russia) Ladies Trophy.

10-16 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Thailand Open, Hua Hin.

11 — Major League Baseball, Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

11-15 — Bowling, PBA, Players Championship, Columbus, Ohio.

12-23 — Biathlon, World Championships, Antholz-Anterselva, Italy.

13 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Can-Am Duel 1, Daytona Beach, Fla.

13 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Can-Am Duel 2, Daytona Beach, Fla.

13-16 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open, Adelaide, Australia.

13-16 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational, Los Angeles.

13-16 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Suncoast Classic, Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

13-16 — Speedskating, World Single Distances Championships, Kearns, Utah.

14 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Nextera Energy Resources 250, Daytona Beach, Fla.

14-15 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, halfpipe, slopestyle, Calagary.

14-15 — Athletics, U.S. Indoor Championships, Albuquerque, M.M.

14-16 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix, Madrid, Spain.

14-16 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Chubb Classic, Naples, Fla.

14-16 — Short Track Speedskating, World Cup, Dordrecht, Netherlands.

14-16 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, World Cup, Sigulda, Latvia.

15 — Pro Basketball, NBA 3-Point and Slam Dunk contests, Chicago.

15 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Tampa, Fla.

15 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, NASCAR Racing Experience 300, Daytona Beach, Fla.

15 — Ice hockey, NHL Stadium Series: Los Angeles vs. Colorado at Falcon Stadium, Colorado Springs.

15 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, Muller Indoor GP, Glasgow, Scotland.

15-16 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, downhill, Super G, Yanqing, China.

15-16 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, giant slalom, slalom, Maribor, Slovenia.

15-16 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Ostersund, Sweden.

15-16 — Snowboarding, World Cup, halfpipe, slopestyle, Calgary, Alberta.

15-16 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Tauplitz/Bad Mitterndorf, Austria.

16 — Major League Baseball, Voluntary reporting date for other players.

16 — Pro Basketball, NBA All-Star game, Chicago.

16 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Daytona 500, Daytona Beach, Fla.

16-23 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Rio Open, Rio de Janeiro.

16-23 — Bowling, PBA, U.S. Open, Lincoln, Neb.

17-22 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

17-23 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Delray Beach (Fla.) Open.

17-23 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Open 13 Provence, Marseille, France.

17-23 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Hungarian Ladies Open, Budapest.

18 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Are, Sweden.

19 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais, Lievin, France.

20 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Storlien-Meraker, Norway.

20-22 — Gymnastics, Men’s Winter Cup Challenge, Las Vegas.

20-23 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, Mexico City.

20-23 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

20-23 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Honda LPGA Thailand, Chonburi, Thailand.

20-23 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix, Rostock, Germany.

21 — Major League Baseball, Mandatory reporting date.

21 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Stratosphere 200, Las Vegas.

21 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, Madrid, Spain.

21-22 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Rasnov, Romania.

21-March 1 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, World Championships, Altenberg, Germany.

22 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, aerials, Raubichi, Belarus.

22 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel giant slalom, Pyeongchang, South Korea.

22 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Boyd Gaming 300, Las Vegas.

22 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Arlington, Texas.

22-23 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Ljubno, Slovenia.

22-23 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Trondheim, Norway.

22-23 — Luge, World Championships, Winterberg, Germany.

22-23 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, moguls, Tazawako, Japan.

22-23 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Trondheim, Norway.

22-23 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, downhill, combined, Super G, Crans Montana, Switzerland.

22-23 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, giant slalom, slalom, Niigata Yuzawa Naeba, Japan.

23 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Penzoil 400, Las Vegas.

23 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, skicross, Sunny Valley, Russia.

23-29 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Abu Dhabi (UAE) Tour.

23-March 1 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Abierto Mexicano Telcel, Acapulco.

23-March 1 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

24-29 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Qatar Total Open, Doha.

24-29 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Abierto Mexicano Telcel, Acapulco.

24-March 1 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Chile Open, Santiago.

25 — Pro football, First day NFL clubs can designate Franchise or Transition Players.

25-29 — Bowling, PBA, Indianapolis Open.

25-29 — Bowling, PBA, Mark Roth/Marshall Holman PBA Doubles Championship, Indianapolis.

25-March 2 — Pro football, NFL scouting combine, Indianapolis.

26-March 1 — Cycling, UCI World Indoor Track Championships, Berlin, Germany.

27-March 1 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, El Bosque Mexico Championship, Leon.

27-March 1 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

27-March 1 — Taekwondo, U.S. Open Championships, Orlando, Fla.

27-March 1 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Oman Open, Muscat.

27-March 1 — Biathlon, European Championships, Otepaa, Estonia.

27-March 1 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, HSBC Women’s World Championship, Singapore.

28-29 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, big air, Destne, Czech Republic.

28-March 1 — Speedskating, World All-Around & Sprint Championships, Hamar, Norway.

28-March 1 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Cologuard Classic, Tucson, Ariz.

28-March 1 — Diving, FINA World Series, Montreal.

29 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Belgium.

29 — Running, U.S. Olympic Trials – Marathon, Atlanta.

29 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Atlanta.

29 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Production Allliance Group 300, Fontana, Calif.

29-March 1 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, Super G, combined, Hinterstoder, Austria.

29-March 1 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, Super G, combined, La Thuile, Italy.

29-March 1 — Luge, World Cup, Koenigssee, Germany.

29-March 1 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, dual moguls, aerials, Almaty, Kazakhstan.

29-March 1 — Ski jumping, Mens’World Cup, Lahti, Finland.

29-March 1 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel giant slalom, Collingwood, Ontario.

29-March 1 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Lahti, Finland.

29-March 1 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Lahti, Finland.

