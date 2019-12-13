Listen Live Sports

UNDATED: Add 2020 Sports Calendar

MAY

1 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Eschborn-Frankfurt, Germany.

1 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, JEGS 200, Dover, Del.

1-3 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Insperity Invitational, The Woodlands, Texas.

2 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Dash 4 Cash, Dover, Del.

2 — Horse racing, Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

2 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Salt Lake City.

3 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Jerez, Spain.

3 — Auto Racing, F1, Netherlands Grand Prix, Zandvoort.

3 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Dover, Del.

3 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Lexington, Ohio.

3 — Beach volleyball, NCAA women’s championship game, Gulf Shores, Ala.

3-9 — Boxing, National Golden Gloves, Tulsa, Okla.

3-10 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP Tour/WTA, Mutua Madrid Open.

7-10 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, AT&T Byron Nelson, Dallas.

7-10 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Regions Tradition, Birmingham, Ala.

7-10 — Canoe-Kayak, Pan American Canoe Sprint Championships, Curauma, Chile.

7-10 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, KC Golf Classic, Kansas City, Mo.

8-24 — Ice Hockey, IIHF World Championships, Zurich and Lausanne, Switzerland.

9 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Ridgeway, Va.

9 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Grand Prix of Indianapolis.

9 — Men’s college volleyball, NCAA Division I championship game, Fairfax, Va.

9-10 — Men’s golf, European PGA, GolfSixes, Cascais, Portugal.

9-11 — Bowling, PBA, PBA Playoffs — Quarterfinals, Eules, Texas.

9-31 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Giro d’Italia, Italy.

10 — Auto Racing, F1, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona.

10 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Tokyo.

10 — Women’s water polo, NCAA championship game, Stockton, Calif.

10-17 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP Tour/WTA, Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Rome.

12-15 — Women’s college golf, NAIA Championships, Oklahoma City.

12-16 — Men’s ans women’s college golf, NCAA Division II championships, St. Albans, Mo.

12-16 — Men’s and women’s college tennis, NAIA Championships, Mobile, Ala.

13 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Nanjing, China.

13-16 — Men’s and women’s college tennis, NCAA Division II championships, St. Charles, Mo.

14-17 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Pelican Women’s Championship, Belleair, Fla.

14-17 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, PGA Chmpionship, San Francisco.

14-17 — Men’s and women’s college golf, NCAA Division III championships, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

14-17 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix, Windsor, Ontario.

14-17 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Knoxville (Tenn.) Open.

14-17 — Weightlifting, U.S. Championships, Lombard, Ill.

14-23 — Men’s and women’s college tennis, NCAA Division I championship, Stillwater, Okla.

15 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Concord, N.C.

15-17 — Bowling, PBA, PBA Playoffs — Final Four, New Brunswick, N.J.

15-17 — Auto racing, NHRA, Southern Nationals, Commerce, Ga.

16 — Horse racing, Preakness Stakes, Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore.

16 — Women’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division II championship game, St. Charles, Mo.

16 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Shanghai (China) Golden Grand Prix.

16 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Monster Enery Open, Concord, N.C.

16 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, NASCAR All-Star Race, Concord, N.C.

16-17 — Athletics, IC4A Outdoor, Princeton, N.J.

17 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Le Mans, France.

17-23 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Banque Eric Sturdza Geneva Open.

17-23 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon (France).

17-24 — Badminton, Thomas and Ulber Cup Finals, Aarhus, Denmark.

18-23 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Nürnberg (Germany) Open.

18-23 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Internationaux de Strasbourg (France).

18-24 — Men’s and women’s college tennis, NCAA Division III championships, St. Louis.

19 — Pro Basketball, NBA Draft lottery.

19-22 — Men’s college golf, NAIA Championships, Mesa, Ariz.

20-22 — Men’s and women’s college track and field, NAIA Outdoor Championships, Gulf Shores, Ala.

21-23 — Men’s and women’s college track, NCAA Division III outdoor championships, Rochester, N.Y.

21-23 — Men’s and women’s college track, NCAA Division II outdoor championships, Kingsville, Texas.

21-24 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Made in Denmark, Farso.

21-24 — Pro basketball, NBA Draft Combine, Chicago.

21-24 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Pure Silk Championship, Williamsburg, Va.

21-24 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas.

21-24 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Evans Scholars Invitational, Glenview, Ill.

21-24 — Canoe-Kayak, ICF Canoe Sprint Olympic Quailfier, Duisburg, Germany.

21-24 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Senior PGA Championship, Benton Harbor, Mich.

21-25 — Women’s college softball, NCAA Division II championships, Chattanooga, Tenn.

21-26 — Women’s college softball, NCAA Division III championships, Tyler, Texas.

21-27 — Women’s college softball, NAIA Championships, Columbus, Ga.

22 — Women’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division I Semifinals, Baltimore.

22 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Golden Spike, Ostrava, Czech Republic.

22-27 — Women’s college golf, NCAA Division I championships, Scottsdale, Ariz.

22-29 — Men’s baseball, NAIA World Series, Lewiston, Idaho.

23 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Alsco 300, Concord, N.C.

23 — Men’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division I semifinals, Philadelphia.

23-27 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Amateur Four-Ball, Philadelphia.

24 — Auto Racing, F1, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo.

24 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Coca-Cola 600, Concord, N.C.

24 — Ice Hockey, IIHF World Championship Gold and Bronze Medal games, Zurich, Switzerland.

24 — Men’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division II & III championship games, Philadelphia.

24 — Women’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division I championship game, Baltimore.

24 — Women’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division III championship game, Baltimore.

24 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Indianapolis 500.

24 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Bauhaus-Galan, Stockholm, Sweden.

24-June 7 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ITF/FFT, Roland Garros, Paris.

25 — Men’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division I championship game, Philadelphia.

25-26 — Archery, U.S. Olympic Trials, Stage 4, Newberry, Fla.

25-31 — Modern Pentathlon, UIPM World Championships, Xiamen, China.

26-31 — Cycling, UCI BMX World Championships, Houston.

28 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Golden Gala Pietro Mennea, Rome.

28-31 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Irish Open, Thomastown, Ireland.

28-31 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit

28-31 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Rex Hospital Open, Raleigh, N.C.

28-June 3 — Women’s college softball, NCAA Division I championships, Oklahoma City.

29-31 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix, Singapore.

29-31 — Auto racing, NHRA, Virginia Nationals, North Dinwiddie, Va.

29-31 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Principal Charity Classic, Des Moines, Iowa.

29-31 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic, Galloway, N.J.

29-June 1 — College baseball, NCAA Division I Regionals, sites TBD.

29-June 3 — Men’s college golf, NCAA Division I championships, Scottsdale, Ariz.

29-June 3 — College baseball, NCAA Division III World Series, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

29-June 3 — Women’s college rowing, NCAA Division I, II & III championships, Oak Ridge, Tenn.

30 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Chevrolet Sports Car Classic, Detroit.

30 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Detroit Grand Prix (Race 1), Belle Isle Park, Mich.

30 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Mid-Ohio Challenge, Lexington, Ohio.

30 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Digital Ally 250, Kansas City, Kan.

30-31 — Triathlon, Duathlon U.S. National Championships, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

30-31 — Swimming, FINA Olympic Games Qualification Tournament, Fukuoka, Japan.

30-June 6 — College baseball, NCAA Division II World Series, Cary, N.C.

31 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Kansas 400, Kansas City, Kan.

31 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Detroit Grand Prix (Race 2), Belle Isle Park, Mich.

31 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Mugello, Italy.

31 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Mohammed VI, Rabat, Morocco.

31-June 7 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Dauphine Libere, France.

JUNE

1 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Fanny Blankers-Koen Games, Hengelo, Netherlands.

4 — Pro Basketball, NBA Finals start date.

4-7 — Gymnastics, U.S. Championships(Artistic and Rhythmic), Fort Worth, Texas.

4-7 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, BMW Charity Pro-Am, Greer, S.C.

4-7 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Memorial Tournament, Dublin, Ohio.

4-7 — Women’s golf, USGA, U.S. Women’s Open, Houston.

4-7 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Trophee Hassan II, Rabat, Morocco.

5 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, SpeedyCash.com 400, Fort Worth, Texas.

5-7 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

5-7 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, American Family Insurance Championship, Madison, Wis.

5-8 — College baseball, NCAA Division I Super Regionals, sites TBD.

6 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, LTi Printing 250, Brooklyn, Mich.

6 — Horse racing, Belmont Stakes, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

6 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Texas Indy 600, Fort Worth, Texas.

6 — Horse racing, English Derby, Epsom, England.

6-14 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Switzerland.

7 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore.

7 — Auto Racing, F1, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku.

7 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Catalunya, Spain.

7 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

8-14 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP Tour/WTA, Libema Open, Den Bosch, Netherlands.

8-14 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, MercedesCup, Stuttgart, Germany.

8-14 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Nature Valley Open, Nottingham, England.

9 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Paavo Nurmi Games, Turku, Finland.

9-14 — Women’s Water Polo, FINA Super Final, TBA.

9-19 — Shooting, ISSF Running Target World Championships, Chateauroux, France.

10-12 — Major League Baseball, Amateur Draft, Omaha, Neb.

10-13 — Men’s and women’s college track and field, NCAA Division I outdoor championships, Austin, Texas.

11 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Bislett Games, Oslo, Norway.

11-14 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Maine Open, Falmouth.

11-14 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, Etobicoke, Ontario

11-14 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Meijer LPGA Classic, Grand Rapids, Mich.

11-14 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Scandinavian Mixed, Stockholm, Sweden.

12 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Newton, Iowa.

12-14 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Mastercard Japan Championship, Chiba, Japan.

12-14 — Women’s golf, Curtis Cup, Caernarvonshire, Wales.

12-14 — Auto racing, NHRA, Heartland Nationals, Topeka.

13 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Paris.

13 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Jamaica International Invitational, Kingston.

13 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Iowa 250, Newton, Iowa.

13-14 — Auto racing, Le Mans 24 Hours, Le Mans, France.

13-24 — College baseball, NCAA Division I World Series, Omaha, Neb.

14 — Auto Racing, F1, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal.

14 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.

15 — Pro Basketball, NBA Draft early entry withdrawal deadline.

15-21 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Fever-Tree Championships, London.

15-21 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Noventi Open, Halle, Germany.

15-21 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Grass Court Championships, Berlin.

15-21 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Nature Valley Classic, Birmingham, England.

15-21 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Open, Mamaroneck, N.Y.

17-20 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix, Cairo, Egypt.

18-21 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Wichita (Kan.) Open.

18-21 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, U.S. Open, Mamaroneck, N.Y.

19 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Chicagoland 225, Madison, Ill.

19-21 — Auto racing, NHRA, Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn.

19-21 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Rogers, Ark.

20 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Chicagoland 300, Joliet, Ill.

21 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Sachsenring, Germany.

21 — Auto racing, IndyCar, REV Group Grand Prix, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

21 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Chicagoland 400, Joliet, Ill.

21 — Pro Basketball, NBA Finals latest possible date.

21-28 — Swimming, U.S. Olympic Team Trials, Omaha, Neb.

21-28 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Mallorca (Spain) Championships.

22 — Men’s golf, U.S. Olympic team is finalized based on world rankings.

22 — Women’s golf, U.S. Olympic team is finalized based on world rankings.

22-27 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Nature Valley International, Eastbourne, England.

22-27 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Nature Valley International, Eastbourne, England.

22-28 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Bad Homburg (Germany) Open.

22-28 — Archery, Final Olympic Qualifying Tournament, World Cup, Berlin.

23-28 — Men’s basketball, FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, Victoria, B.C.

23-28 — Men’s Water Polo, FINA Super Final, TBA.

23-28 — Men’s basketball, FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, Split, Croatia.

23-28 — Men’s basketball, FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, Kaunas, Lithuania.

23-28 — Men’s basketball, FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, Belgrade, Serbia.

24 — Ice hockey, NHL Awards, Las Vegas.

25 — Pro Basketball, NBA Draft.

25-28 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Senior Open, Newport, R.I.

25-28 — Auto racing, NHRA, Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio.

25-28 — Gymnastics, U.S. Olympic Team Trials, St. Louis.

25-28 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Conn.

25-28 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Utah Championship, Farmington.

25-28 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Newtown Square, Pa.

25-28 — Men’s golf, European PGA, BMW International Open, Munich, Germany.

26 — Horse racing, Irish Derby, Curragh, Ireland.

26-27 — Ice hockey, NHL draft, Montreal.

26-28 — Cycling, UCI Mountain Bike XCO World Championships, Albstadt, Germany.

27 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Race 1, Lond Pond, Pa.

27 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Gander Outdoors 150, Long Pond, Pa.

27 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Richmond, Va.

27-July 19 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour de France.

28 — Auto Racing, F1, French Grand Prix, Le Castellet, Var, France.

28 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Race 2, Lond Pond, Pa.

28 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Assen, Netherlands.

28 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Six Hours of The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

28 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Pocono Green 225, Long Pond, Pa.

28-July 7 — Fencing, U.S. Championships, Louisville, Ky.

29-July 12 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ITF/LTA, The Championships, London.

